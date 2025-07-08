Elden Ring Nightreign Players Aren’t Getting Any New Bosses This Month

Since Elden Ring Nightreign arrived, gamers have gotten a handle on the game’s challenging battles. A few new bosses, including more difficult ones, have been added to the game to keep things interesting. At the rate things have been going, many players more or less expected to see new bosses on a monthly basis. However, a new update from the team behind Elden Ring Nightreign looks to confirm we’re not getting any new bosses in July.

Elden Ring Nightreign was originally released at the end of May. Its first month was full of new foes to take on, including the addition of a new secret boss to the challenging Everdark Sovereign version of Darkdrift Knight Expedition. Some of these updates hit a few snags, with a hotfix being necessary to get the Everdark Sovereign Snetient Best battle to function properly. Now, it looks like the addition of new bosses will slow down this month in favor of bringing back some prior contenders.

From the Night, familiar terrors rise anew.



The Everdark Sovereigns Gaping Jaw, Sentient Pest & Darkdrift Knight Nightlords will come back in pairs over the next three weeks in #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN.



We are thankful of your valiant expeditions against the Everdark. pic.twitter.com/3jpauUxg2X — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) July 8, 2025

In a recent post from the official @EldenRing account, Bandai and FromSoftware thank players for their “valiant expeditions” against the Everdark bosses. This comes after seemingly confirming that July will not bring in new bosses, but rather focus on having “familiar terrors rise anew.” Let’s break down the July schedule for Everdark Sovereigns to help you plan your expeditions into Limveld for the month.

Returning Everdark Sovereigns for July 2025

Rather than introduce new tough bosses, this month will see the return of three prior Everdark Sovereigns. They will return in pairs over the next three weeks, taking us through most of July. The schedule of returning Sovereigns, laid out in a recent Steam update post, is as follows:

Gaping Jaw & Darkdrift Knight – July 10th to July 17th

Sentient Pest & Darkdrift Knight – July 17th to July 24th

Gaping Jaw & Sentient Pest – July 24th to July 31st

In all, each returning boss will be featured for a total of two weeks. This should give players enough time to refine their strategies against each enemy.

Next Everdark Sovereigns Getting Added to Elden Ring Nightreign

Boss battles require careful strategy and teamwork in nightreign

Although this post doesn’t explicitly confirm that no new bosses will be added in July, the schedule certainly implies that we’ll be focused on these returning foes. The post also reveals the next Everdark Sovereigns planned to arrive in Limveld, but notes that the timing of their arrival “will be announced at a later date.” So, it seems like we will be waiting until at least August to face off against these new foes. The next Everdark Soverigns in the lineup are:

Tricephalos

Augur

Equilibrious Beast

Fissure in the Fog

Their release date hasn’t yet been revealed, but given the schedule over Everdark Sovereigns for July, it is likely not happening this month. Because the game is so new, it’s hard to say what the ultimate pattern for adding new bosses will be. While the Everdark Sovereign events themselves tend to rotate on a weekly basis, it appears not every week will necessarily bring in a brand-new foe to face.

That said, some of these battles were faced with technical issues. This could have factored into the decision to bring the bosses back for additional rounds, making sure all players get a good shot at taking them on.

Are you excited to face off against these returning Everdark Sovereigns? Or are you disappointed to see familiar faces rather than new formidable Nightlords to contend with? Let us know in the comments below!