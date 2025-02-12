Elden Ring Nightreign Release Date Announced

Elden Ring players hyped for the first Elden Ring Nightreign closed network test to happen this coming weekend won’t have too long to wait for the full release either with the Elden Ring spin-off now confirmed to be releasing on May 30th. Once it’s out, it’ll be playable on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms, but you’ll need either a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X|S if you’re planning on sampling Nightreign during this weekend’s test.

For those keeping up with the timeline of Elden Ring Nightreign, the Elden Ring game was announced in December, so from then to the playtest to the release marks a relatively streamlined turnaround for such an anticipated game. For those who aren’t as tuned-in with what FromSoftware has been cooking up, Elden Ring Nightreign is a multiplayer spin-off of Elden Ring that doubles down on the base game’s multiplayer aspect while amplifying it about 20 times over. It’s a fully class-based game with a three-night cycle where you have to survive to the end of a night and fight a boss in the middle of an ever-encroaching ring of fire (à la battle royale games) so that you can proceed to the next night. You do this with two other “Nightfarers,” classes that fit neatly into certain archetypes while finding loot throughout the alternate world of Limveld that suits their playstyles.

It’s a drastically different take on Elden Ring compared to what we’re used to in the Lands Between, but it’s one that works supremely well – far better than an Elden Ring spin-off has any right to be. ComicBook was able to attend a hands-on preview of Elden Ring Nightreign to verify just how well its fast, fall damage-free, class-based, ability-powered formula compliments the traditional Elden Ring experience, and you can check out more of our thoughts on the game here.

Elden Ring Nightreign releases for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms on May 30th. A special edition complete with more in-game content will also be available at launch alongside a premium edition complete with a statue and more.