Elden Ring Nightreign Players Hit With Server Problems at the Worst Possible Time

Elden Ring Nightreign is experiencing server problems during a pretty big day for the game. Souls fans are some of the most dedicated gamers out there. They live for challenge and will go to great lengths to overcome any boss or obstacle that comes their way in these games. Although there has been a form of co-op in previous Souls games, it has always been fairly limited. Elden Ring Nightreign completely sheds that limitation by being a co-op focused Souls game set within the Elden Ring universe. The game has been a pretty big hit thus far with a decent critical reception and high player counts since it launched just weeks ago.

Of course, there have been some issues with Elden Ring Nightreign that have infuriated players. Some don’t like the way the co-op works, such as there not being cross-play with other consoles, others relent the fact that there’s no in-game voice chat making it difficult to play with random players, and so on. There has also been a few instances of downtime, though one of which was the result of server maintenance during the wee hours of the night here in the United States so the damage was fairly minimal.

With that said, there have been some major server issues this week following the release of a big new boss in Elden Ring Nightreign. Players on the game’s subreddit have been mentioning frequent disconnects from the server following the game’s latest update, creating a lot of frustration amongst fans: “Anyone getting constant disconnects? I don’t know if the servers will make it through the night. 3 games in a row. Servers are [fu**ed],” said Reddit user Parenteau-Control.

Some theorized it may have something to do with having cross-region play enabled, as some noted that turning it off seemed to fix the problem. Regardless, a lot of people haven’t had a smooth experience with Elden Ring Nightreign since this new boss dropped. This will likely be a top priority to fix for FromSoftware, especially as we head into the weekend and more players will likely be finding time to log into the game’s servers. Whether it improves before then remains to be seen, but hopefully things get fixed before the frustrations grow worse among players.

Have you had any issues with Elden Ring Nightreign‘s servers lately? Let me know in the comments below. Elden Ring Nightreign is out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.