Elden Ring Nightreign Servers Will Go Offline for a Few Hours Soon

Elden Ring Nightreign is going to be taking its servers offline for maintenance very soon. A year ago, none of us could’ve predicted there would be a multiplayer/co-op Elden Ring game. Elden Ring was a massive hit when it released in 2022 and went on to become one of the best selling games of all-time. While people knew it would be huge, the level at which it succeeded was absolutely unparalleled. It’s in a fairly niche genre and can be intimidating for newcomers, but mainstream audiences totally embraced it. Although the creators of the game don’t have plans for Elden Ring 2, they aren’t letting the IP rest when it has this much juice.

Elden Ring Nightreign was announced as a total surprise last December. Some fans initially thought it was a DLC when watching the trailer during The Game Awards, but it was confirmed that there has been a game secretly in development for a while. Now, Elden Ring Nightreign is finally here and players are really enjoying it. The game has amassed tons of players already with hundreds of thousands of concurrent players on Steam, showing a ton of love for the game in its first weekend. All of this also comes on the heels of an Elden Ring movie being announced as well. Whether it will retain its legs remains to be seen, but FromSoftware looks to be supporting the game to keep players engaged.

FromSoftware has announced that Elden Ring Nightreign‘s servers will be going offline for a few hours on Monday ahead of a brand new update for the game. While we’re not totally sure what the update will entail, hopefully it will fix some key issues plaguing the game. Regardless, Elden Ring Nightreign is going to be going offline for a bit. On Monday, June 2nd, the servers for Elden Ring Nightreign will go down for 3 hours starting at 1AM PT/4AM ET, meaning players won’t be able to play again until 4AM PT/7AM PT. Of course, this is an optimal time to do it since most people will probably be sleeping in the United States and at work/school overseas. This will be inconvenient for others who are trying to get some late night gaming in, but it will at least be temporary.

The #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN servers will undergo maintenance on Monday, June 2, 2025, to deploy Patch 1.01.1.



Maintenance will begin at 01:00 PDT | 10:00 CEST | 17:00 JST and will last 3 hours on all platforms.



Thank you for your patience. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 1, 2025

ComicBook gave Elden Ring Nightreign a 4.5 out of 5 in its review, praising its boss fights and cooperative play: “Elden Ring Nightreign already has a phenomenal foundation, and an online-focused game like Elden Ring Nightreign should be the pinnacle of FromSoftware’s post-launch support, so I’m more excited for the future of Nightreign than I have been for any of FromSoftware’s games before it.”

