Elden Ring Nightreign’s Next Super Boss Gets a Release Date

Elden Ring Nightreign’s next Everdark Sovereign update release date has been revealed with another more challenging boss to further test players’ skills in this unforgiving game from FromSoftware. This follows the previous Gaping Jaw Nightlord run which saw the Everdark Sovereign version of Adel added. With this update on June 26th, the Everdark Sovereign version of Darkdrift Knight Expedition will be available for players to battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Darkdrift Knight Expedition is getting an update on June 26th when Elden Ring Nightreign’s next update releases. This is a stronger and more challenging version and is only available for a limited time. Defeating these more difficult bosses will reward players with Sovereign Sigils, a new token that can be exchanged for special Relics and items. Players earn additional Sovereign Sigils for the first time they defeat each Everdark Sovereign.

Elden Ring Everdark Sovereign Darkdrift Knight.

FromSoftware previously revealed which bosses will get the Everdark Sovereign upgrade, so the centaur’s arrival was known even if the release date wasn’t. The first was Adel and the second has been revealed as Fulghor while the final boss in the lineup is the Sentient Pest Expedition which will put players against a superpowered version of Gnoster Wisdom of Night.

Bandai Namco did reveal that additional Everdark Sovereigns will arrive at a later date. These include Tricephalos, Augur, Equilibrious Beast, and Fissure in the Fog. No date has been revealed for these bosses, nor has Gnoster Wisdom of Night gotten a date.

Nightfarers should be prepared for these Elden Ring Nightreign challenges, as they are significantly more difficult than the regular versions of the bosses chosen. Working together and picking your best classes is the best way to ensure you can handle these dangerous threats.

What are your thoughts on the Everdark Sovereigns? Have you already beaten Adel? Let us know in the comments below!