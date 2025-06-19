Elden Ring Nightreign Survey Asks Players About Voice Chat & Difficulty

It’s been a few weeks since Elden Ring Nightreign launched, letting gamers explore Limveld for the first time. Since launch, the game has seen a few patches to improve gameplay and offer balance adjustments. FromSoftware also shadow-dropped a new, secret boss battle for players to uncover. Now, the developer wants feedback from players to help them improve the Elden Ring Nightreign experience even more.

Elden Ring Nightreign offers a multiplayer, roguelite-style take on the Elden Ring formula. It has achieved a Very Positive rating on Steam and continues to rank among the platform’s most-played games. Although gamers are clearly enjoying it overall, there are some key features that could make Nightreign even better.

a player survey has dropped into limveld

Early patches have largely focused on bug fixes, helping the game run more smoothly overall. A few balance adjustments have also been thrown in the mix, including upping the chances of finding rare relics. However, as those bugs get ironed out, FromSoftware will likely shift to other improvements and potentially adding new features. The new request for player feedback certainly seems to signal a desire to take fan opinion into account for future updates to the game.

How to Give Feedback for Elden Ring Nightreign

Late on June 18th, FromSoftware shared a new player survey for Nightfarers to complete. The survey is available until June 27th at 10:59 AM EDT. It asks 24 questions, starting with basic demographic questions like which platform you’re playing on. Then, gamers can tell FromSoftware which parts of the game they’re most enjoying and which most need improvement. Most questions offer an optional follow-up field where you can type specific comments, so it’s a great opportunity to throw in your requests for more Dark Souls skins and bosses.

Of particular note is that the survey asks about difficulty, polling players on whether Elden Ring Nightreign feels too difficult or not difficult enough. This could well impact future balance updates. Lack of cross-platform play and in-game voice chat also come up as potential dislikes for the game. While no guarantee, it’s possible that FromSoftware is considering adding these features if enough players respond to request them.

Are boss fights too hard? Or not hard enough? Fromsoftware wants to know

FromSoftware states it will use the feedback gathered from the survey to “improve our services for you to enjoy.” This likely means survey responses will guide future patches, and potentially even larger content updates as well. So, if you’ve been playing Elden Ring Nightreign and have thoughts, make sure to complete the survey before it closes on June 27th.

This survey is focused on finding out what players like and don’t like about the game. If you encounter bugs or glitches, those can be reported to Bandai Namco support using their support ticket form. Be sure your game is updated to the current version with all recent patches to ensure you’re not reporting a bug that’s already been fixed.

