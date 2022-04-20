New Elden Ring Patch Helps Fix One of the Game’s Biggest Problems

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco pushed out a major new update for Elden Ring this week that may have rectified one of the game’s biggest issues. Since Elden Ring launched earlier this year, it has been praised by both fans and critics alike around the globe. And while many people haven’t taken issue with much of what Elden Ring has to offer up, one refraining complaint has been that the action-adventure title is a bit shaky on the performance front. Luckily, it looks like this problem has been fixed just a bit thanks to the new update.

As mentioned in the patch notes for update 1.04 in Elden Ring, FromSoftware said that it has now improved the game’s overall performance. The studio doesn’t say just how much better performance should now be, but it’s likely going to be far more stable than it was previously. As such, the game’s quality should have taken a rather substantial bump thanks to this patch.

When Elden Ring was first released, the game had spotty performance no matter where people the game was played. Even on next-gen hardware, it struggled to run at 30 frames per second, which was disappointing to a number of fans considering this was FromSoftware’s first outing with new platforms. Clearly, though, the studio has heard about the disappointment on this front and has looked to make Elden Ring that much better with performance over time. Whether or not future updates will continue to make this aspect of the game even better remains to be seen, but it’s good to see that FromSoftware is dedicating time and resources to making the performance more consistent.

As mentioned, this new patch for Elden Ring is available to download right this moment. And if you’re looking for an opinionated take on the game, you can check out our official review right here.

