Elden Ring Creators Comment on Performance Issues

Elden Ring is finally out and in the hands of all who’ve been waiting for it, but it’s unfortunately been subject to some performance issues surrounding its launch. Those problems affect the game regardless of the system it’s being played on, though those on the PC platform in particular have reported issues related to frame rates and controls. Elden Ring developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco commented on the performance issues and said they’ve got some fixes on the way.

The issues mentioned by Bandai Namco in the post on the publisher’s site largely dealt with the PC version of the game. The only issue mentioned for the PlayStation consoles dealt with the PlayStation 5 version where save data wasn’t being saved correctly. No mentions of problems specific to Xbox consoles were shared in the post.

Below are all the issues Bandai Namco said are the “main items to be revised.”

Elden Ring Performance Issues

Regarding the problem of the mouse being too sensitive in the PC version

We will be sending out a patch for this issue in the near future.

Regarding the problem of Easy Anti-Cheat failing to launch when the Steam account name is set to 2-byte characters.

We are aware of the cause of this issue and will be providing a patch in the near future.

Regarding the phenomenon of frame rate and other performance-related issues during gameplayWe will be constantly working to improve the game so that it can be played comfortably on various PC environments and platforms.

For the PC version, updating your graphics card drivers to the latest version may significantly improve performance.

About the phenomenon of game data that does not save correctly in the PlayStation 5 version

If the PS5 console is unexpectedly turned off while playing a game or in rest mode, saved data may not be saved correctly.



We are aware of the cause of this issue and are working on a patch to correct it, but until the patch is released, please save your game manually by exiting the game regularly.



Game data will be saved correctly if you quit the game by opening the system menu using the OPTION button and selecting “Quit Game.”

An update for the game was released at launch to take care of issues already noticed, so expect another one to come soon enough to hopefully alleviate some of the problems listed above.

You can check out our review of Elden Ring here with more coverage on the way to help those who are now playing through the Lands Between.