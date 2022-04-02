Elden Ring Player Discovers Game-Changing Hidden Ability

An Elden Ring player has discovered a game-changing hidden ability that seemingly nobody else playing the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X knew existed, or at least none of the very hardcore, meme-loving fans on the game’s incredibly popular and highly-active Reddit page knew it existed. The hidden ability in question involves Latenna and it’s very handy to know about.

Taking to Reddit, a player of the latest From Software game, named NeoPie, relayed word that you can get the Spirit Ashes for Latenna, which in turn allows you to summon the archer. To do this, you need to find a secret medallion and then bring it to the Slumbering Wolf’s Shack. Doing this unlocks the ability to call upon Latenna in battle for help, which the player did, and that’s when things got interesting. Upon doing this, she mounts one of the enemies attacking the player, eliminating the enemy in the process. From here, she helps the player in the battle against Loretta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the encounter for yourself, courtesy of the aforementioned Reddit post:

Of course, it’s possible you already knew about this, but if the dedicated fans on the game’s Reddit page didn’t know about this, it’s safe to assume the vast majority of players have no clue about this.

“I’ve used her exclusively this last playthrough (she is amazing and has pulled off some clutch wins for me), and I had no idea she could do this. Her cool factor went up a few more notches,” reads on the top replies to the Reddit post.

Elden Ring is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on 2022’s biggest game so far, click here.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Did you know about this detail in Elden Ring?