"Ridiculously Well-Made" Tekken 7 Mod Adds Elden Ring Fighters, Tekken Director Responds

Elden Ring's diverse cast of NPCs joined Tekken 7 this week through a fan-made that Katsuhiro Harada, the director of Tekken games and a general manager of original IP at Bandai Namco, called "ridiculously well-made." The mod adds characters like Malenia, jar boy Alex, and Radahn among others by replacing Tekken characters with the likeness of the Elden Ring bosses and NPCs. It's made so well, in fact, that Harada suggested that people might misinterpret this as an official crossover between the two games.

The mod in question comes from Tekken modder Ultraboy who shared the clip below this week to show off Tekken 7's unofficial guests from Elden Ring. It features Melina as lidia, Malenia as Kunimitsu, the cross-map sniping "Lobster" enemy as Heihachi, Alexander the Living Jar as Gigas, the Prisoner starting class as Lee, Radahn as Marduk, the Raging Wolf armor set as Kazuya, Ranni the Witch as Kazumi, and Torrent as the Kazumi Tiger. You can check out the mod here to see more of each of the character's as well as the installation process if you're so inclined as to see these Elden Ring characters in your own copy of Tekken 7.

This mod naturally made the rounds online and caught the attention of Harada who tweeted about it by sharing Ultraboy's video. In the tweet, Harada pointed out that this was indeed a title funded by Bandai Namco and that he did have a role overseeing its production, but that this wasn't an official crossover.

Um ... Sure, Elden is a Bandai Namco-funded title, and I was the production general manager in charge of Elden, so it's not irrelevant ... it's ridiculously well-made mod but plz stop it lol https://t.co/ISlXLrjfhM — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 31, 2022

Because of how well it's implemented, it's easy to see how that could be misconstrued to lead people to think it was real. Harada responded again by answering a question about mods in general and said that people can sometimes misunderstand these sorts of things as being official, endorsed crossovers which then presents problems for those actually in charge of the products.

So an official Elden Ring crossover in Tekken 7 hasn't happened, but there are no shortage of Elden Ring mods and Tekken 7 mods alike for people to download. The former has been in high demand since the game's release, and work on those probably won't be slowing down anytime soon.