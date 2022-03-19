Elden Ring Player Teaches PS5 Controller a Lesson in Viral Post

A post over on the Elden Ring Reddit page featuring a smashed PS5 DualSense controller has gone viral. Like Dark Souls before it — and Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — Elden Ring is a very challenging game that requires lots of trial and error, plus grinding. And this will come as no surprise to anyone familiar with FromSoftware, the developer behind the game, as grueling difficulty is the Japanese studio’s MO. Elden Ring is arguably the developer’s most accessible game to date, but that doesn’t mean it’s also the easiest FromSoftware game to date. It’s just as difficult as the studio’s previous games, if not more difficult.

Anyone who has spent even a tiny bit of time with the new open-world action RPG will be fully aware of this. There’s not only a steep difficulty curve, no handholding, an absence of information, and lots of grinding, but the game’s performance issues and clipping issues can sometimes exacerbate the struggle. There are peaks and valleys with any FromSoftware game, and sometimes the valleys involve smashing your PS5 controller into pieces.

Taking to Twitter, one player shared a single image embodying how their night was going playing Elden Ring, and it wasn’t going well, much to the amusement of everyone on the Reddit page that sent the post straight to the top of the very popular and active subreddit.

Now, it’s worth noting the post doesn’t confirm the controller carnage is from rage. It’s possible the controller combusted simply due to an intense session, but while this is technically possible, it’s highly improbable. Whatever the case, the end result was the same.

Elden Ring is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on 2022’s most popular game so far, click here.

