Where to Find 3 Early Larval Tears in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

If you're playing Elden Ring's big Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and you're anything like me, you're probably already been overwhelmed at the prospect of trying out throwable weapons, new boss gear, and everything else the expansion offers. If you're even more so like me, you probably were running low on Larval Tears before you even started Shadow of the Erdtree and are feeling the pressure to use those carefully so that you're not stuck with an inopportune build. Thankfully, Shadow of the Erdtree does give players a few more Larval Tears to play around with, and you can find three of them very early on.

These Larval Tears are the items you have to have when you want to talk to Rennala and respec your character, and you only get a limited number of them in the base game. If you used up all of them already or just want some as a buffer to your stress when it comes to respec'ing your character, here's where you can find three Larval Tears right out of the gate in Shadow of the Erdtree:

Early Larval Tears in Shadow of the Erdtree

(Photo: A Larval Tear location in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. )

For these three Larval Tears we're talking about here, they're all nestled in the grass and illuminate the area around them. Because of their luminous properties, you'll have a much easier time finding them if you rest at a nearby Site of Grace first and pass the time until it's nighttime. They're a bit harder to find during the day even if you know exactly where to look, so switch to nightfall before heading out to expedite the process.

The first Larval Tear you can come across quickly in Shadow of the Erdtree can be found at the location marked above. It's directly southeast from where you start the DLC, so if you head south beyond the Scorched Ruins and follow the road as if you were going to the Church of Consolation while hugging the cliffs, you'll see the Larval Tear.

(Photo: A Larval Tear location in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. )

To find a second Larval Tear, you'll want to head to the location marked above that's overlooking a vast, cavernous area. Don't worry about what's down there just now since you couldn't even access the area early on if you wanted to, but if you stick to the cliffs here, you'll find the Larval Tear in the same situation as the one above where it's illuminating some foliage.

This one can be reached quickly by heading to the Pillar Path Waypoint Site of Grace where you can scale some hills by heading south. There are a few annoying Gravebird enemies to deal with on the way, but nothing that'll impede you too much.

(Photo: A Larval Tear location in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. )

Near the starting area of Shadow of the Erdtree, there's one more Larval Tear we found over near Prospect Town. To Get there, you'll want to head towards Belurat, Tower Settlement over to the northwest of where you start out. You'll find yourself at the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace, but don't go any further than that.

Instead, turn around, and you should see a narrow path leading up the side of the cliff that allows you to loop around the mountain and reach Prospect Town. This area is full of Bloodfiends, a Scadutree Fragment, an Arcane-focused Talisman, and other prizes, but we're in it for the Larval Tear. If you head just east of where Prospect Town is marked on your map, you'll find the Larval Tear waiting for you in the grass.

There are undoubtedly more Larval tears to find in Shadow of the Erdtree, but with these three early ones and whatever else you have leftover from the base game, you should have a little breathing room when it comes to changing up your character.