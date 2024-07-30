Elden Ring Gets New Shadow of the Erdtree Update with Full Patch Notes

Elden Ring players got another update this week that fine-tunes a ton of different weapons, incantations, spells, and equipment from the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The good news for players who’ve already settled into their favorite Shadow of the Erdtree builds is that there are far more increases in stats for different items than there are nerfs for parts of the DLC. Some of the more creative parts of Shadow of the Erdtree‘s new armaments like the hand-to-hand weapons and backhand blades, for example, now perform better than they did previously which will be helpful since they were entertaining to use but a bit underwhelming compared to more established options.
Like most Elden Ring updates, this latest one took specific aim at some PvP outliers as well including
Because there are so many changes, the patch notes for this Elden Ring update are quite extensive, so we’ll get right into them. You can see the patch notes for the July 30th Elden Ring update below minus a long list of bugfixes which can be seen here through the game’s site.
PvP-Exclusive Balance Adjustments
Equipment
- Increased poise damage of normal attacks for the following weapon types: Light Great Swords / Backhand Blades / Hand-to-Hand Arts / Beast Claws
- Increased poise damage of dual wield attacks for the following weapon types: Straight Swords / Thrusting Swords / Curved Swords / Katanas / Spears / Whips / Fists / Claws
- Increased poise damage of the Claws of Night throwing attacks.
- Decreased the backstep invulnerability window when the Fine Crucible Feather Talisman or the Talisman of All Crucibles are equipped.
Skills
Savage Lion’s Claw
- The second hit of the follow-up attack is now easier to land.
- Decreased damage animation of the first attack against other players.
Raging Beast
- Decreased invulnerability window against other players’ attacks.
Blind Spot
- Decreased invulnerability window against other players’ attacks.
Palm Blast
- Decreased poise amount generated when charging this skill.
Spell and Incantations
Miriam’s Vanishing
- Decreased invulnerability window against other players’ attacks.
Knight’s Lightning Spear
- Increased attack power of the initial lightning spear.
- Decreased attack power of the spears launched after the first one.
- Decreased poise damage of all spears generated by this spell.
General Balance Adjustments
- Increased damage animation of the Light Greatsword charge attacks against enemies (other than players).
- Increased the stats & status of the following NPCs that can be summoned in some areas: Needle Knight Leda / Pureblood Knight Ansbach / Thiollier
- Increased the attack power and damage negation of summoned spirits, excluding the Mimic Tear, when the Revered Spirit Ash Blessing is at [5] or more.
- Increased the attack power and damage negation of summoned spirits, excluding the Mimic Tear, when upgraded to “+8” or higher.
Armament
Increased attack power scaling when upgrading the following armaments
- Repeating Crossbow / Spread Crossbow / Rabbath’s Cannon
Shield of Night
- Increased damage negation when blocking physical attacks.
Euporia
- Increased Holy damage when the weapon has its luster restored.
- Decreased the number of attacks required to restore the weapon’s luster.
- Increased the duration of the luster restoration effect.
Golden Lion Shield
- Increase guard strength.
Golem Fist
- Added a damage hitbox to the hand portion of the ranged fist attack.
Smithscript Greathammer
- Increased poise damage of the swing portion of throwing attacks (the projectile is unchanged).
Spread Crossbow
- Decreased the generated status buildup when used with Bolts that have status effects.
Ailment Talisman
- After the onset of a status ailment, the status build up (or duration) of said ailment will now also be reduced immediately by a certain amount.
Clarifying Horn Charm / Clarifying Horn Charm +1 / Clarifying Horn Charm +2
- Increased Focus resistance.
Skill
Savage Lion’s Claw
- Increased attack power and poise damage of the first attack.
Swift Slash
- Reduced movement distance when using this skill
- Extended recovery time.
- Overhead Stance
- Increased attack power against enemies (other than players).
Aspects of the Crucible: Wings
- Increased attack power.
- Increased directional control, as well as amount of poised generated when using this skill.
Lightspeed Slash
- The additional light attacks are now affected by the attack power and ability scaling of the weapon.
Rancor Slash
- Increased attack power of the vengeful spirits.
- Increased stamina damage against guarding enemies.
Revenger’s Blade
- Increased directional control for follow up attacks after a strong attack.
Horn Calling
- Increased attack power against enemies (other than players).
Horn Calling: Storm
- Increased attack power against enemies (other than players).
Weed Cutter
- Increased the speed of attacks.
Romina’s Purification
- Increased poise value when using this skill.
Red Bear Hunt
- Increased attack power.
- Increased poise value when using this skill.
Rancor Shot
- Decreased status buildup generation when used with Arrows that have status effects.
Repeating Fire
- Adjusted attack power to compensate for increase in weapon damage
Feeble Lord’s Frenzied Flame
- Reduced Frenzy status effect buildup against enemies.
Revenge of the Night
- Increased poise damage and attack power when this skill is used immediately after guarding against an enemy attack.
Spell
Glintblade Trio
- Increased attack power.
Blades of Stone
- Adjusted attack power of the first, second and third charge attacks.
- Increased attack power of the non-charged attack.
- Increased attack power of the first hit of the charged attack, and reduced attack power of the second and third hits.
- Increased attack range and attack speed.
Glintstone Nail
- Increased attack power and improved enemy tracking.
Glintstone Nails
- Increased attack power and improved enemy tracking.
Impenetrable Thorns
- All generated Impenetrable Thorns will now track enemies.
- Decreased attack power and poise damage.
- Decreased the Hemorrhage status buildup and stamina damage against guarding enemies.
Rings of Spectral Light
- Increased attack power and Frostbite status buildup.
Vortex of Putrescence
- Increased attack power and Frostbite status buildup.
Incantation
Minor Erdtree
- Increased HP recovery amount.
Land of Shadow
- Improved enemy tracking.
Spira
- Increased attack speed.
Watchful Spirit
- Improved enemy tracking.
Divine Beast Tornado
- Increased attack power.
- Enemies hit by the tornado will now be launched upwards.
- The tornado will be less likely to disappear due to collision with the terrain.
Rain of Fire
- Increased attack power.
- Reduced the interval between each hit.
Roar of Rugalea
- Increased poise damage and attack power.
Furious Blade of Ansbach
- Increased attack power.
Rotten Butterflies
- Increased Scarlet Rot status buildup.
- Reduced the interval between damage ticks.
- Increased attack range.
Ash
Wandering Noble
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Noble Sorcerer
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Nomad Ashes
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Putrid Corse
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Skeletal Militiaman
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Skeletal Bandit
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Albinauric
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Winged Misbegotten
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Demi-Human
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Clayman
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Oracle Envoys
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Man-Fly
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Lone Wolf Ashes
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Rotten Stray Ashes
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Giant Rat Ashes
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Warhawk
- Increased HP, physical attack power and Fire attack power.
- Increased Stance status.
Land Squirt
- Increased HP.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Spirit jellyfish
- Increased HP, physical attack power and poison status ailment buildup on enemies.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Spider Scorpion
- Increased physical attack power, poison status ailment buildup on enemies and damage negation except for strike and fire attributes.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Fingercreeper
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Fanged Imp
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Bigmouth Imp
- Increased HP and Fire attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Gravebird
- Increased HP and magic attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Soldjar of Fortune
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Archers
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Greatshield Soldiers
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Page
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Vulgar Militia
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Marionette Soldier
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Avionette Soldier
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Kaiden Mercenary
- Increased HP and physical attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Mad Pumpkin Head
- Increased physical attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Fire Monks
- Increased HP and Fire attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Ancestral Follower
- Increased physical attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Horned Warrior
- Increased HP and damage negation except for pierce attacks.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Azula Beastman
- Increased HP and lightning attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Man-Serpent
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Crystalian
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
- Increased physical attack power.
Kindred of Rot
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Bloodfiend Hexer’s
- Increased hemorrhage status ailment buildup on enemies.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Glintstone sorcerer
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Twinsage Sorcerer
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Inquisitor
- Increased HP.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Godrick Soldier
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Raya Lucaria Soldier
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Leyndell Soldier
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Radahn Soldier
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Haligtree Soldier
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Mausoleum Soldier
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Messmer Soldier
- Increased Hp and physical attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Stormhawk Deenh
- Increased HP and physical attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
- Increased duration of effect to increase the attack power given to allies.
Banished Knight Oleg
- Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Banished Knight Engval
- Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Bloodhound Knight Floh
- Increased HP, physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Black Knight Captain Huw
- Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Black Knight Commander Andreas
- Increased damage negation and guard boost against Holy and Physical attacks.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Fire Knight Hilde
- Increased Fire attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Fire Knight Queelign
- Increased Vigor and Faith.
Swordhand of Night Jolán
- Increased Vigor and Dexterity.
Jolán and Anna
- Increased Vigor and Dexterity.
Battlemage Hugues
- Increased physical attack power and magic attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Latenna the Albinauric
- Increased HP, physical attack power, and magic attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Perfumer Tricia
- Increased HP.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Depraved Perfumer Carmaan
- Increased fire attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Omenkiller Rollo
- Increased HP, physical attack power, and Fire attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Blackflame Monk Amon
- Increased HP and Fire attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Curseblade Meera
- Increased HP and physical attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
- Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh
- Increased HP, physical attack power, and magic attack power.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff
- Increased Lightning attack power and damage negation against Physical, Lightning, and Holy Attack affinities.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Redmane Knight Ogha
- Increased physical attack power and damage negation against Physical and Fire attack affinities.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Lhutel the Headless
- Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Cleanrot Knight Finlay
- Increased physical attack power and damage negation against Physical, Magic, and Holy Attack affinities.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Black Knife Tiche
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Divine Bird Warrior Ornis
- Increased HP and damage negation against Physical attacks except Pierce attacks.
- Will no longer stagger as easily.
Ancient Dragon Florissax
- Increased Arcane.
- Increased damage negation against all affinities.
- Increased Skills and Incantations usage rate.
- Increased the speed and poise values during some attacks.
Finger Maiden Therolina Puppet
- Increased Vigor and Faith.
Jarwight Puppet
- Increased Vigor.
Dolores the Sleeping Arrow Puppet
- Increased Vigor.
Nepheli Loux Puppet
- Increased Vigor and Strength.
Dung Eater Puppet
- Increased Vigor.
Nightmaiden & Swordstress
- Increased HP and physical attack power.