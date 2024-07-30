Elden Ring Gets New Shadow of the Erdtree Update with Full Patch Notes

Elden Ring players got another update this week that fine-tunes a ton of different weapons, incantations, spells, and equipment from the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The good news for players who’ve already settled into their favorite Shadow of the Erdtree builds is that there are far more increases in stats for different items than there are nerfs for parts of the DLC. Some of the more creative parts of Shadow of the Erdtree‘s new armaments like the hand-to-hand weapons and backhand blades, for example, now perform better than they did previously which will be helpful since they were entertaining to use but a bit underwhelming compared to more established options.

Like most Elden Ring updates, this latest one took specific aim at some PvP outliers as well including

Because there are so many changes, the patch notes for this Elden Ring update are quite extensive, so we’ll get right into them. You can see the patch notes for the July 30th Elden Ring update below minus a long list of bugfixes which can be seen here through the game’s site.

PvP-Exclusive Balance Adjustments

Equipment

Increased poise damage of normal attacks for the following weapon types: Light Great Swords / Backhand Blades / Hand-to-Hand Arts / Beast Claws

Increased poise damage of dual wield attacks for the following weapon types: Straight Swords / Thrusting Swords / Curved Swords / Katanas / Spears / Whips / Fists / Claws

Increased poise damage of the Claws of Night throwing attacks.

Decreased the backstep invulnerability window when the Fine Crucible Feather Talisman or the Talisman of All Crucibles are equipped.

Skills

Savage Lion’s Claw

The second hit of the follow-up attack is now easier to land.

Decreased damage animation of the first attack against other players.

Raging Beast

Decreased invulnerability window against other players’ attacks.

Blind Spot

Decreased invulnerability window against other players’ attacks.

Palm Blast

Decreased poise amount generated when charging this skill.

Spell and Incantations

Miriam’s Vanishing

Decreased invulnerability window against other players’ attacks.

Knight’s Lightning Spear

Increased attack power of the initial lightning spear.

Decreased attack power of the spears launched after the first one.

Decreased poise damage of all spears generated by this spell.

General Balance Adjustments

Increased damage animation of the Light Greatsword charge attacks against enemies (other than players).

Increased the stats & status of the following NPCs that can be summoned in some areas: Needle Knight Leda / Pureblood Knight Ansbach / Thiollier

Increased the attack power and damage negation of summoned spirits, excluding the Mimic Tear, when the Revered Spirit Ash Blessing is at [5] or more.

Increased the attack power and damage negation of summoned spirits, excluding the Mimic Tear, when upgraded to “+8” or higher.

Armament

Increased attack power scaling when upgrading the following armaments

Repeating Crossbow / Spread Crossbow / Rabbath’s Cannon

Shield of Night

Increased damage negation when blocking physical attacks.

Euporia

Increased Holy damage when the weapon has its luster restored.

Decreased the number of attacks required to restore the weapon’s luster.

Increased the duration of the luster restoration effect.

Golden Lion Shield

Increase guard strength.

Golem Fist

Added a damage hitbox to the hand portion of the ranged fist attack.

Smithscript Greathammer

Increased poise damage of the swing portion of throwing attacks (the projectile is unchanged).

Spread Crossbow

Decreased the generated status buildup when used with Bolts that have status effects.

Ailment Talisman

After the onset of a status ailment, the status build up (or duration) of said ailment will now also be reduced immediately by a certain amount.

Clarifying Horn Charm / Clarifying Horn Charm +1 / Clarifying Horn Charm +2

Increased Focus resistance.

Skill

Savage Lion’s Claw

Increased attack power and poise damage of the first attack.

Swift Slash

Reduced movement distance when using this skill

Extended recovery time.

Overhead Stance

Increased attack power against enemies (other than players).

Aspects of the Crucible: Wings

Increased attack power.

Increased directional control, as well as amount of poised generated when using this skill.

Lightspeed Slash

The additional light attacks are now affected by the attack power and ability scaling of the weapon.

Rancor Slash

Increased attack power of the vengeful spirits.

Increased stamina damage against guarding enemies.

Revenger’s Blade

Increased directional control for follow up attacks after a strong attack.

Horn Calling

Increased attack power against enemies (other than players).

Horn Calling: Storm

Increased attack power against enemies (other than players).

Weed Cutter

Increased the speed of attacks.

Romina’s Purification

Increased poise value when using this skill.

Red Bear Hunt

Increased attack power.

Increased poise value when using this skill.

Rancor Shot

Decreased status buildup generation when used with Arrows that have status effects.

Repeating Fire

Adjusted attack power to compensate for increase in weapon damage

Feeble Lord’s Frenzied Flame

Reduced Frenzy status effect buildup against enemies.

Revenge of the Night

Increased poise damage and attack power when this skill is used immediately after guarding against an enemy attack.

Spell

Glintblade Trio

Increased attack power.

Blades of Stone

Adjusted attack power of the first, second and third charge attacks.

Increased attack power of the non-charged attack.

Increased attack power of the first hit of the charged attack, and reduced attack power of the second and third hits.

Increased attack range and attack speed.

Glintstone Nail

Increased attack power and improved enemy tracking.

Glintstone Nails

Increased attack power and improved enemy tracking.

Impenetrable Thorns

All generated Impenetrable Thorns will now track enemies.

Decreased attack power and poise damage.

Decreased the Hemorrhage status buildup and stamina damage against guarding enemies.

Rings of Spectral Light

Increased attack power and Frostbite status buildup.

Vortex of Putrescence

Increased attack power and Frostbite status buildup.

Incantation

Minor Erdtree

Increased HP recovery amount.

Land of Shadow

Improved enemy tracking.

Spira

Increased attack speed.

Watchful Spirit

Improved enemy tracking.

Divine Beast Tornado

Increased attack power.

Enemies hit by the tornado will now be launched upwards.

The tornado will be less likely to disappear due to collision with the terrain.

Rain of Fire

Increased attack power.

Reduced the interval between each hit.

Roar of Rugalea

Increased poise damage and attack power.

Furious Blade of Ansbach

Increased attack power.

Rotten Butterflies

Increased Scarlet Rot status buildup.

Reduced the interval between damage ticks.

Increased attack range.

Ash

Wandering Noble

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Noble Sorcerer

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Nomad Ashes

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Putrid Corse

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Skeletal Militiaman

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Skeletal Bandit

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Albinauric

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Winged Misbegotten

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Demi-Human

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Clayman

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Oracle Envoys

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Man-Fly

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Lone Wolf Ashes

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Rotten Stray Ashes

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Giant Rat Ashes

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Warhawk

Increased HP, physical attack power and Fire attack power.

Increased Stance status.

Land Squirt

Increased HP.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Spirit jellyfish

Increased HP, physical attack power and poison status ailment buildup on enemies.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Spider Scorpion

Increased physical attack power, poison status ailment buildup on enemies and damage negation except for strike and fire attributes.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Fingercreeper

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Fanged Imp

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Bigmouth Imp

Increased HP and Fire attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Gravebird

Increased HP and magic attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Soldjar of Fortune

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Archers

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Greatshield Soldiers

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Page

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Vulgar Militia

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Marionette Soldier

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Avionette Soldier

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Kaiden Mercenary

Increased HP and physical attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Mad Pumpkin Head

Increased physical attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Fire Monks

Increased HP and Fire attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Ancestral Follower

Increased physical attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Horned Warrior

Increased HP and damage negation except for pierce attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Azula Beastman

Increased HP and lightning attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Man-Serpent

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Crystalian

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Increased physical attack power.

Kindred of Rot

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Bloodfiend Hexer’s

Increased hemorrhage status ailment buildup on enemies.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Glintstone sorcerer

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Twinsage Sorcerer

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Inquisitor

Increased HP.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Godrick Soldier

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Raya Lucaria Soldier

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Leyndell Soldier

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Radahn Soldier

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Haligtree Soldier

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Mausoleum Soldier

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Messmer Soldier

Increased Hp and physical attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Stormhawk Deenh

Increased HP and physical attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Increased duration of effect to increase the attack power given to allies.

Banished Knight Oleg

Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Banished Knight Engval

Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Bloodhound Knight Floh

Increased HP, physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Black Knight Captain Huw

Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Black Knight Commander Andreas

Increased damage negation and guard boost against Holy and Physical attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Fire Knight Hilde

Increased Fire attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Fire Knight Queelign

Increased Vigor and Faith.

Swordhand of Night Jolán

Increased Vigor and Dexterity.

Jolán and Anna

Increased Vigor and Dexterity.

Battlemage Hugues

Increased physical attack power and magic attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Latenna the Albinauric

Increased HP, physical attack power, and magic attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Perfumer Tricia

Increased HP.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Depraved Perfumer Carmaan

Increased fire attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Omenkiller Rollo

Increased HP, physical attack power, and Fire attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Blackflame Monk Amon

Increased HP and Fire attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Curseblade Meera

Increased HP and physical attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh

Increased HP, physical attack power, and magic attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff

Increased Lightning attack power and damage negation against Physical, Lightning, and Holy Attack affinities.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Redmane Knight Ogha

Increased physical attack power and damage negation against Physical and Fire attack affinities.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Lhutel the Headless

Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Cleanrot Knight Finlay

Increased physical attack power and damage negation against Physical, Magic, and Holy Attack affinities.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Black Knife Tiche

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Divine Bird Warrior Ornis

Increased HP and damage negation against Physical attacks except Pierce attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Ancient Dragon Florissax

Increased Arcane.

Increased damage negation against all affinities.

Increased Skills and Incantations usage rate.

Increased the speed and poise values during some attacks.

Finger Maiden Therolina Puppet

Increased Vigor and Faith.

Jarwight Puppet

Increased Vigor.

Dolores the Sleeping Arrow Puppet

Increased Vigor.

Nepheli Loux Puppet

Increased Vigor and Strength.

Dung Eater Puppet

Increased Vigor.

Nightmaiden & Swordstress