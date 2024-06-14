Elden Ring Getting Free Content Update Ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Elden Ring's long-awaited Shadow of the Erdtree DLC arrives on June 21st, but ahead of that release date, the FromSoftware game is getting a content update that'll be free for everyone regardless of whether they're getting the DLC or not. In addition to some balance changes and bug fixes that come standard with these sorts of Elden Ring updates, the same patch releasing a day before the DLC on June 20th is going to add some new features for players to enjoy. Those include things like a new tab that'll highlight recently obtained items in case your inventory is getting too cluttered to keep up with things as well as some new hairstyles for players to equip during character creation.

FromSoftware shared a small preview of what's included in the free Elden Ring update on Friday. The new tab feature is the most impactful of the early patch notes that were shared with an image also provided to show what the system would look like when it's marking something as "new" in your inventory. The other changes previewed were smaller in comparison, but FromSoftware said that this is only part of what we're going to see in the larger update.

That Elden Ring update is scheduled to release on June 20th after a period of maintenance happens that morning, FromSoftware said, with the changes below confirmed so far:

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Update's Early Patch Notes

Newly obtained items will be marked with a "!".

A new tab called "Recent Items" has been added to review recently obtained items.

Active Summoning Pools will now be carried over to NG+.

Individual Summoning Pools can now be enabled / disabled in the newly added Map Functions Menu. Only active Summoning Pools will be selected when using the Small Golden Effigy.

Five new hairstyles have been added to the game. They can be selected during character creation, using the Clouded Mirror Stand or using Rennala's Rebirth feature.

The free update will likely have more light features like these for all players, but the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC itself is where you'll get all your new weapons, bosses, and more. The DLC has already gone on sale once ahead of its release, so you may get lucky and find it for a cheaper price somewhere before June 21st.