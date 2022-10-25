New Elden Ring Update Released With Small Fixes

Developer FromSoftware has today pushed out a new update for its incredibly popular action-adventure game Elden Ring. Earlier this month, Elden Ring received a substantial new patch that overhauled a large number of things within the title. And while that update was largely appreciated by many fans, FromSoftware has today adjusted one change that came about previously.

As of today, a new hotfix for Elden Ring has become available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. In short, this new patch, which is version 1.07.1, doesn't do a whole lot and only really shortens the duration of Ash of War: Endure. With patch 1.07, FromSoftware lengthened the effect of Ash of War: Endure, which is something that the developer says "had a greater impact on the game balance than expected." As such, the length of the effect has now been shortened so that it's not too overpowered.

Outside of this alteration, the only other thing that this Elden Ring patch has done is fix a bug associated with Inescapable Frenzy. In update 1.07, this ability was supposed to have seen its FP consumption reduced. Due to the bug in question, though, this wasn't working as intended. Fortunately, this has now been resolved.

Although it's great to see that FromSoftware continues to update Elden Ring on a routine basis, the thing that many fans are still hoping to see in the future is DLC. FromSoftware itself hasn't committed to releasing DLC for Elden Ring in any capacity, but some recent leaks have teased that additional content could be coming in the future. Whether or not these leaks will prove to be accurate isn't currently known, but it seems possible that we could learn more before the end of 2022.

If you'd like to find the full list of changes found in this new Elden Ring hotfix, you can find them below.

Ash of War – Endure

Shortened effect duration. Adjustments made in patch 1.07 had a greater impact on the game balance than expected.

Incantation – Inescapable Frenzy