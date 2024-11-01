One of the Newest Bethesda Games Is Now Entirely Free to Own

Another popular Bethesda game is now completely free to own in perpetuity without any strings attached. Perhaps more than any other publisher, Bethesda tends to make its various games available for free as part of different promotions. This is likely due in part to Bethesda’s prominence in the PC space, which sees free game deals come about more than other platforms. Over the past year, specifically, Bethesda has handed out games like DOOM Eternal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 3, and a handful of others for nothing at all. Now, this trend is continuing, but this time with a Bethesda game that is only two years old.

The Bethesda game in question that is free to pick up is that of Ghostwire: Tokyo. Developed by Tango Gameworks, this supernatural shooter released in 2022 to a generally positive response from critics and players. Now, for those who haven’t played Ghostwire: Tokyo, it can be downloaded for a whopping $0 on the Epic Games Store. This deal will only last for one week, though, and will expire on the morning of November 7th.

In case you’re not thrilled about Ghostwire: Tokyo being free on PC, it will actually be up for grabs at no cost on PS5 soon as well. This coming week on November 5th, Ghostwire will join PS Plus as part of the subscription service’s latest round of “free” games for the month of November 2024. It will here be available alongside Death Note: Killer Within and Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged. As such, as long as you’re a member of PS Plus, you’ll be able to add it to your PlayStation’s digital library at any point throughout the coming month.

If you’re unfamiliar with Ghostwire: Tokyo and would like to learn more about what it has to offer, you can check out an official trailer and its synopsis courtesy of Bethesda here:

“Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces as a dangerous occultist causes the city’s population to vanish in an instant. Join forces with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo.