Oblivion Remastered Fans Uncover Surprising Way to Increase Skills

For many RPG fans, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered delivers a more robust skills and leveling system than Skyrim. With different skills to level up along the way, class builds to choose from, and stats to distribute whenever you level up, Oblivion Remastered offers plenty for the RPG fan hoping to maximize their character’s potential. With that much nuance, it’s easy to miss things, even if you played the original Oblivion back in the day. One player recently realized there’s a surprising, sneaky way to level up some skills in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered without even trying.

In general, increasing skills in Oblivion means you’ve got to use them. Running up a hill levels up Athletics, while crouching to hide from bad guys increases Sneak. However, it turns out that isn’t always the case. And no, I’m not talking about the rare occasion when reading a book will level up skills, either. This is less common in Oblivion Remastered than in Skyrim, but it is possible. No, this other way is all about observing characters using certain skills.

The discovery comes from Reddit user @TurboTrollin, who shared how they accidentally stumbled upon this secret way to increase skills in Oblivion Remastered. After walking away with their character standing near some Blades who happened to be training, the player got a pop-up sharing that their Blade and Block skills got a 2-point boost. It’s not the most massive increase, and it appears you need to be below a certain level to acquire the boost, but even so, it’s kind of a cool detail that your character can learn by watching.

How to Passively Increase Skills in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Not all skills can be increased via this observer method, but it seems that watching the Blades at Cloud Ruler Temple isn’t the only time it works. Other players note that observing martial arts practice in the arena district can give a boost to hand-to-hand combat skills. However, if you’re planning to leave your character posted up by combat training for this level-up hack, there are a few details to keep in mind.

First, the specific skills will need to be below 90 for the observation to unlock your skills. If you’re too much of an expert, apparently the Blades and other combatants simply have nothing to teach you.

Second, you’ll need to watch for a while before getting the bonus skill points. Player reports vary, but it seems to take around 2-4 minutes of real-life time before watching other characters at work will give you skill points.

The Blades and the arena seem to be the primary places where you can level up skills by watching. Players who gave it a go at the Arcane University found that they didn’t level up any magic-related skills by sitting through lectures. So, you won’t be leveling up every skill by having your character idly watch others at it, but it’s still a fun little detail to take advantage of the next time you need to step away from Oblivion Remastered for a few minutes during your playthrough.