New Poll Makes Gamers Choose Between GTA 6 and Elder Scrolls 6 (And It’s Not Even Close)

For the last several years, many gamers have been waiting for two big games: Grand Theft Auto 6 and Elder Scrolls 6. With both of these massive franchises working on their sixth installment for many years, it’s anyone’s guess which we’ll actually get first. Sure, GTA 6 has a release date set for next year while Elder Scrolls 6 does not, but that’s no guarantee. Rockstar has been known to delay games a few times before launch, and apparently Bethesda is in the shadow dropping business now. But a new poll dares to ask gamers, if they could only ever get one of these two huge games, which would they pick?

While the fanbases for GTA 6 and Elder Scrolls 6 aren’t identical, they are both some of the biggest releases from existing, established franchises on the horizon. And that led one gamer to ask… which would you choose, if you could only have one? The question comes from Reddit user @amazedanny and was posed to gamers in the r/playstation Subreddit. This is an important detail, as it likely means the poll results could skew platform-specific. Even so, with both of these games in development, it’s an interesting question. Would you rather never play GTA 6 or Elder Scrolls 6?

Given the popularity of the recently released Oblivion Remastered, it’s easy to assume that many fans would skew Elder Scrolls. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, at least not for PS5 gamers. In the responses, nearly every person says they’d pick GTA 6 over the next Elder Scrolls game.

Why Many Fans Are Picking GTA 6 Over a New Elder Scrolls

Most of the early comments clearly lean towards GTA 6, and it seems to overall have the lead on those who are chiming in for Elder Scrolls 6. The Elder Scrolls contingent picked up after a time to defend their highly anticipated release, but overall, GTA 6 still seems like the more popular new release between them.

For many, Grand Theft Auto 6 is simply the more well-known quantity here. After all, despite the long wait for a release date, we’ve seen far more in the way of trailers and details for GTA 6 than the breadcrumbs we’ve gotten for Elder Scrolls 6. So, it’s easier to trust that GTA 6 is not only on the horizon, but looks poised to deliver some stunning graphics, if nothing else.

Not only that, but many gamers simply trust the consistency of Rockstar over Bethesda as a developer. Many fans did not enjoy Starfield, Bethesda’s last big new title, and that has left them unsure how Elder Scrolls 6 will do. While Oblivion Remastered has been popular, it’s a nostalgic return to a beloved older game that’s been polished by another studio, partner Virtuos. So, it doesn’t really address what fans can – or can’t – expect from the next Elder Scrolls game, whenever it arrives.

That said, there are those few diehard Elder Scrolls fans who’d still take a trip to Tamriel over a new GTA. Whether it’s from the long-term love for the series or just a preference for fantasy games, sometimes, the question between the two is simply down to a matter of preference.

Either way, it’s clear from the comment that many gamers have strong feelings about these new releases. With franchises that have this much history, there’s a lot of love and potential for letdowns, and the fans are ready to go to bat for their preferred franchise. Hopefully, the GTA 6 fans will get their game on the currently announced release date of May 26th, 2026. As for Elder Scrolls 6, well… we’ll just have to wait for more news from Bethesda to help hone in on that one.

