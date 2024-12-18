New Xbox Event Reportedly Expected in January

A reputable Xbox insider has indicated that the video game giant is planning to hold a new event this coming month in January 2025. Over the past few years, Xbox has started to hold video presentations more routinely to inform fans of what its various studios are working on. This has most prominently been seen with its “Developer Direct” series, which spotlights upcoming games that primarily stem from Xbox Game Studios. Now, it seems as though another such event like this could be on the horizon in the next month.

Coming by way of reporter Tom Warren, it was said that Xbox could hold a new event of some sort in January. Warren didn’t guarantee that this presentation will take place, but merely indicated that it’s something he personally anticipates will happen. Given how spot-on Warren’s track record has been with Xbox in the past, though, there’s reason to believe that he might have insider information that would lead him to think that an event is right around the corner.

feels like Microsoft has finally hit a good cadence with Xbox Game Pass releases, especially with recent drops like Indiana Jones and what's ahead in 2025. Avowed, South of Midnight, Doom, Towerborne, Fable, Outer Worlds 2, and more are coming next year. I'm also expecting an Xbox event in January 👍 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren.co.uk) 2024-12-17T15:14:20.464Z

Based solely on how Xbox operated in 2024, it would be logical for another Developer Direct to happen next month. To begin this year, Xbox held a Developer Direct event in January 2024 and unveiled new details on Avowed, Senua’s Sage: Hellblade II, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Given this history of holding Developer Direct presentations in January, it would make a lot of sense for Xbox to begin 2025 with another video like this.

In addition, Xbox has a vast lineup of games planned for 2025 that it needs to begin sharing new information about. Currently, Xbox intends to release Avowed, South of Midnight, The Outer Worlds 2, Fable, and DOOM: The Dark Ages this coming year. These games will all be in addition to others like the annual Call of Duty title that will eventually be unveiled later in 2025. Essentially, Xbox has a lot of games set to launch this coming year and needs to start talking about them sooner rather than later.

If and when Xbox ends up announcing this potential event for January, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.