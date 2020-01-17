The Elder Scrolls Online’s New Greymoor Expansion Takes Players Back to Skyrim

Today, Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, the MMO’s latest expansion that’s coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in a few months and that will bring players back to the dark heart of Skyrim. More specifically, the expansion is poised to debut on May 18 via the PC and Mac. Then, on June 2, it will come to PS4 and Xbox One. Lastly, a Google Stadia version is in the works, but for now, there’s no word on when it will be ready.

“An ancient evil emerges from the depths, intent on devouring the souls of Skyrim,” reads an official pitch of the expansion. “A dark tide of monsters rise from Blackreach and threatens to plunge all of Tamriel into darkness. In the Dark Heart of Skyrim, you can experience a new year-long adventure, beginning with the upcoming Harrowstorm DLC dungeon pack and continuing through the Greymoor Chapter and beyond.”

According to Bethesda, the expansion will be split up into four packs: the Harrowstorm DLC dungeon pack, the Greymoor Chpater, and an unannounced dungeon pack and story zone that will release in Q1 and Q2, respectively.

Beyond this, Bethesda notes the content will bring a new zone to explore (western Skyrim), a gothic main story quest line, a new system called Antiquities, a massive new 12-player trail dubbed Kyne’s Aegis, new world events, new delves, new public dungeons, new stand-alone quests, quality-of-life improvements, and a rework of the Vampire Skill Line. These latter two things will be free to all players.

Speaking of the new Antiquities system, Bethesda provided the following blurb about it:

“The new Chapter also features the all-new antiquities system. This in-game activity allows you to uncover lost artifacts scattered across Tamriel. As an up-and-coming archaeologist, you can scry the location of ancient relics and excavate them via a series of new minigames. The relics you can uncover include unique collectibles such as furnishings and mementos, and they are not limited to the new zone, but instead see you travel to every corner of the continent. Tamriel’s hidden history is yours to discover!”

The Elder Scrolls Online is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.