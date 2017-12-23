The Elder Scrolls Franchise is 50% Off on Steam

The holiday sales continue on Steam with franchise-specific sales for fans of all stripes, and one of the stand-outs among these franchises is The Elder Scrolls. Fans who need to catch up or just want an introduction to the vast world of the saga can now pick up several of the franchise’s biggest titles for half off of each game. What’s more, each title comes in a bundle, which means players get even more for their buck with add-ons like DLC content, special items, and useful upgrades for their characters.

The Elder Scrolls became one of Bethesda’s flagship titles way back in 1994, when Arena original game was released for PC. While the earlier titles aren’t available, Steam is offering Morrowind, Oblivion, and the explosively popular Skyrim at a deep discount. All three have become award-winning titles, especially Skyrim, which boasts over 200 individual wings from The Game Awards alone. With The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition nestled smack-dab in the middle of the bunch, there are plenty of options for players to choose from and jump into. Additional content for sale for The Elder Scrolls Online includes Morrowind and the game’s latest chapter, Tamriel Unlimited. Both are currently available for half off as well.

If you’re looking for stories from The Elder Scrolls on console, there are a few options on sale at the moment: The Skyrim Playstation VR Bundle gives players the option of full immersion at $349, which is over $100 off of the usual price. The Special Edition of Skyrim for the Xbox One is also on sale for ten dollars off. Microsoft is also offering The Elder Scrolls Online for Xbox One at $29.99, half off of its retail price.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available now for PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.