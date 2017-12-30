Buy Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Get DOOM VFR For Free

Maybe you got that shiny new PlayStation VR system this holiday season and are looking for a few new game experiences to play? If you’re familiar with the world of Tamriel with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, or just want to shoot some demons in DOOM – both titles are now available for a unique new VR experience, and now you can get both for the price off one for a limited amount of time!

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR experience comes with the expansions as well, so Dragonborn can go back into the expansive world of Tamriel knowing that a full adventure awaits:

A true, full-length open-world game for VR has arrived from award-winning developers, Bethesda Game Studios. Skyrim VR reimagines the complete epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion. From battling ancient dragons to exploring rugged mountains and more, Skyrim VR brings to life a complete open world for you to experience any way you choose. Skyrim VR includes the critically-acclaimed core game and official add-ons –Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

Dragons, long lost to the passages of the Elder Scrolls, have returned to Tamriel and the future of the Empire hangs in the balance. As Dragonborn, the prophesied hero born with the power of The Voice, you are the only one who can stand amongst them.

Dawn guard: Vampire Lord Harken has returned to power. By using the Elder Scrolls, he seeks to do the unthinkable: To end the sun itself.

Hearth fire: Purchase land & build your own home from the ground up. Use all-new tools like the drafting table and carpenter’s workbench

Dragon born: Journey off the coast of Morrowind, to the island of Solstheim. Encounter new towns, dungeons, and quests, as you traverse the ash wastes and glacial valleys of this new land.

DOOM VFR brings the fast-paced, brutal gameplay fans of the series love to virtual reality. Immerse yourself in the UAC facility on Mars and the depths of Hell, as your skills are put to the test through intense combat and challenging puzzle-solving. Play as a cybernetic survivor who is activated by the UAC to fight the demon invasion, maintain order, and prevent catastrophic failure at the Mars facility. Lay waste to an army of demonic foes as you explore and interact with the outlandish world of DOOM from an entirely new perspective.

Set shortly after the demonic invasion on the UAC’s Martian research facility, you are the last known human survivor–until your death. Under a top-secret UAC operational contingency protocol, your consciousness is transferred to an artificial brain matrix. Your designated purpose: restore operational stability and use any means necessary to stop the onslaught of demons.

Experience DOOM combat and its iconic weapons and demons from an entirely new perspective

Physically interact with the DOOM universe as you seamlessly traverse across the UAC facility and Hell using tele-portation and jet-strafe movement

Explore all-new UAC Martian research facility areas and discover the unique abilities of a cybernetic UAC security operative

Act fast, because this free gift is a very limited time offer!