EA Pushing Strongly For Cross-Play In Future Games

Electronic Arts has a killer lineup of games on the way over the next year, including the action-packed Battlefield V and the potentially awesome Anthem. But one thing the company is striving to push for is cross-play support across all of its games.

Mind you, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be completely successful, as Sony is still kind of on the fence when it comes to cross-play support. But as the company has mentioned in the past, it thinks that support across various consoles and PC is vital to success.

During a recent investor’s call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson explained, “In terms of cross-platform play, again, we are seeing the same thing, [that games with cross-play are popular]. And remember, we have a vision on a 3-to 5-year time horizon where a great portion of game experiences will exist in the cloud and be pushed to every device you own.… I think we are to deliver very different types of experiences as a result of a cloud gaming offering.”

Having a game that appeals across a number of devices and consoles is a big plus in sales — just look at Fortnite and the billion dollars it cleaned up in its year of Battle Royale competition. “Households typically have one console, so the ability to bring PC to console and console to mobile into that play experience can bring families together, can bring friends together,” Wilson said. “And we think it’s an important part of our future development profile, both in terms of mobile games that we have today moving up per se to console and PC, and console and PC games being playable in mobile. And I expect more from us on that front in the future,” Wilson noted.

This sounds quite similar to what Vice President of Investor Relations Chris Evenden noted in the previous story, which is linked above. “We’re looking at key franchises in terms of how we can deliver cross-platform play in a similar way that Fortnite has, especially some of our titles that have a broad and diverse player base. The ability to bring PC to mobile or mobile to console can bring family and friends together, and we think that’s an important part of our future development profile. Expect more from us on that front in the future,” he said.

We’ll have to see where Battlefield V and Anthem go from here. Now if Sony can just get on board…

Battlefield V releases on October 19 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.