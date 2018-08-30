Electronic Arts Announces Jacksonville Tribute Fund and Livestream

It’s been three days since the tragic shooting at a Jacksonville Madden NFL 19 esports event took place, but we’re still reeling from what occurred. EA has since released a statement regarding what they plan to do next, but tonight they decided to announce something even further.

The publisher behind the hit football sim has announced the Jacksonville Tribute, a fund for families of the victims of this past Sunday’s event, along with a forthcoming livestream in the hopes of bringing the gaming community together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company announced the details on Twitter, but here’s the full statement:

“The events last weekend in Jacksonville will impact the gaming community forever. We can’t begin to understand the pain so many are going through, nor do we pretend to have all the answers that will help us through the healing process.

“But as is so often the case, our community inspires us. The way you are coming together, and the outpouring of support for all those affected by this tragedy, is incredibly uplifting. We want to join you.

“So today, we’re establishing the Jacksonville Tribute.

“First, we’re making a $1 million contribution to support the victims of last Sunday’s events. We’re also working to set up a fund where others can contribute alongside our donation, and we will come back very soon with further details. Contributions will go to the victims, including the families of Taylor Robertson, Elijah Clayton and all those who were affected.

“We would also like to help by bringing the gaming community together, and uniting in play, through the Jacksonville Tribute Livestream next Thursday, September 6. We’ve heard from so many of you that you would like to support the victims, and to show that this horrific event will not define us, but only serve to make our community stronger. We’re already working with many of you to help make this happen through the livestream.

“We’ll share more details very soon.”

Kudos on EA’s part to do something to bring the community together, as well as for its donation to the victims’ families. We look forward to hearing more about this forthcoming livestream.