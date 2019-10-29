Electronic Arts Is Bringing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends and More to Steam

Electronic Arts announced on Tuesday that it’s reached a deal with Valve to bring EA games to Steam. The publisher’s EA Access subscription service that unlocks a vault of its games for subscribers through a recurring fee will also be part of the agreement which means that your entire collection you’re used to playing through the Origin launcher should be playable through Steam soon. EA Access won’t launch on Steam until Spring 2020, but you’ll be able to play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order through Valve’s launcher right when the game releases.

The announcement was shared on Tuesday through a press release and a post on EA’s site that informed its fans of the new Steam partnership. A couple of games were named there to give and idea of what titles would be available through Steam. Fallen Order will launch there on November 15th while other games like Apex Legends will release next year. Regardless of whether you’re playing on Steam or on EA’s Origin launcher, you’ll be able to play together.

“The partnership kicks off with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order launching on November 15—and available for pre-order today,” EA’s announcement confirmed. “In the coming months, players on Steam will also be able to play other major titles like The Sims 4 and Unravel Two. Multiplayer games—like Apex Legends, FIFA 20, and Battlefield V—will become available next year, and players on both Origin and Steam will have the ability to play together.”

Suspicions about this exact development first surfaced over the weekend when players noticed a tweet from EA that appeared to be teasing some sort of Steam deal. It showed an EA-branded coffee mug with Steam coming out of it which led people to believe that the publisher would be bringing its games back to Steam, though it was unclear how many would be brought there or when they’d release.

The arrival of EA Access on Steam will make that the fourth platform to allow its users to utilize the subscription service. It was previously announced for the PlayStation 4 this year and was released there over the summer.

More updates on the partnership will come within the next few weeks and months, according to EA, but you can bet on playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order there when it releases on November 15th.