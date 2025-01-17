Asmongold vs Elon Musk Takes New Unexpected Turn

The biggest talking point on the Internet yesterday was the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal. The second biggest talking point was the developing beef between one of the most popular streamers in the world, Asmongold, and Elon Musk. The Internet drama, for those not caught up on it involves Path of Exile 2 and recent accusations that Elon Musk had someone boost his account to level 97. These accusations making the rounds have also brought attention and ridicule to Musk’s other accomplishments in the gaming space.

Tapping into the situation, Asmongold, on stream, said he would stream on X every day for an entire year if Musk could prove the accusations false, seemingly convinced there was something to the accusations. Musk did not take very kindly to this.

Replying to a video about the incident on X, Musk suggested the accusations were baseless and took aim at Asmongold.

“Asmon behaves like a maverick ‘independent’, but in reality has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything. He is not his own man.”

Musk added: “I’m on hundreds of streams on YouTube/Twitch playing live with the world’s best players,” said Musk. “No other way to say this, but, while Asmon is good at caustic commentary and making fun of people, he is not good at video games.”

On top of all of this, Musk leaked private DMs with Asmongold, which is typically against X policy. There wasn’t much to the leaked DMs, Musk just included them to reinforce his points about Asmongold.

After a few hours, it was Asmongold’s return to respond, though he didn’t say much. At the time, all Asmongold said was, “leaking my DM’s is one thing but this is absolutely uncalled for,” accompanied by a screenshot of Musk calling him not good at games. This was obviously tongue in cheek, but it wasn’t the final word from Asmongold on the matter. On his first stream after the clash, Asmongold suggested Elon Musk soft blocked him after the back and forth, and then compared him to an angry ex girlfriend.

“Why did he unfollow you,” said Asmongold, reading a comment during his stream. “I would assume since that I am not following him either right now… I would assume he soft blocked me, which means they he probably blocked me and then unblocked me, which made it where I don’t follow him and he also doesn’t follow me.”

Asmongold continues: “Now, I will have to tell you that the last time that happened to me was with an angry ex girlfriend.”

No way Elon Musk soft blocked Asmongold and took away his X gaming verification for saying he's a potential fake gamer 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WuhovjgW9x — OTK (@OTKnetwork) January 16, 2025

Elon Musk hasn’t said anything on the matter since his initial flurry of posts on X. If he did indeed soft block Asmongold that may indicate he’s done with the matter. That said, we will update the story accordingly if there are any further developments.

