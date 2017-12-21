Elon Musk Accidentally Posts Cell Number on Twitter, Callers Greeted With God of War Easter Egg

There are some things you just don’t post on Twitter, like a social security number or a bank account number – or even a cell phone number, especially if you’re a famous person.

Well, Elon Musk kinda pulled a “whoops!” earlier this week, when he accidentally tweeted out his phone number to Oculus CTO John Carmack, asking him if he had a second to talk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The message has since been removed (and probably DM’d instead), but that didn’t stop a few people from calling the number provided and see what they hear upon calling – and it turns out that Musk is actually a pretty big fan of God of War.

Instead of getting a customized voice greeting by Musk, there was a recorded message by God of War creator David Jaffe. And it wasn’t even one that was custom made for him – it’s actually taken from the original God of War game, via a phone number that’s featured within the game. And the number is actually still active, even after all these years.

When people call the number – by the way, it’s 1-800-613-8840 (the God of War message line, not Musk’s phone number) – you get greeted by Kratos himself, who says, “By the Gods, you’ve done it. Somehow you’ve found your way here to me. I offer you my congratulations and my respect.”

We’re not sure why Musk chose that as his private voicemail, but, damn it, that’s cool. And it shows that he may be more of a gaming nerd than he lets on – especially considering the age of the phone message.

If you want to hear it for yourself, we’ve included it from YouTube below, so you don’t have to worry about wasting your precious minutes on a call. But, man, Sony needs to do this again with its new God of War game, due for release next year. Reaching out and touching Kratos (via phone, weirdos) sounds like the coolest thing ever. Maybe we ought to even have a Kratos hotline? “Someone bothering you? Leave it to Kratos!”

God of War will release in 2018 for PlayStation 4.