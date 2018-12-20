Elon Musk Gets In on the ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Action

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to smash records left and right for the Nintendo Switch as players all over the world choose their main fighters and take to different stages to unlock Nintendo fan favorites. Elon Musk has had some interesting tweets this past year, more so in recent months. His “hot takes” on gaming has even gotten his account temporarily banned in the past because Twitter thought he was hacked. Now he’s back with even more gaming goodness, though this time it’s about who his main is in the highly praised fighting game.

Zero Suit 😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2018

Given his work, it shouldn’t be too surprising knowing that she’s his pick but it does mean he’s put in some quality time with the game given that she must be first unlocked before playing as her in the game. In order to even get Zero Suit Samus, players will first have to had completed the World of Light story mode, play Versus mode with Pichu, or complete the Classic Mode with Captain Falcon. Do that, and she’s unlocked and ready to rock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this year he went on a pretty humorous gaming tweet spree, including getting our hopes up once more for Half-Life 3 – though he did put a firm “no” on Fallout: New Vegas.

No — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2018

But – there is a silver lining. We all know that Half-Life 3 is pretty much never going to happen, though that doesn’t stop us from praying to the Valve guys every night. When one Twitter user said that he should just buy Valve and give us franchises like Half-Life, Left 4 Dead, and Portal, he responded with a simple “That’s next.”

That’s next — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2018

As a huge fan of the Valve games, I can one hundred percent throw my support in with this lot. This is the sort of innovative thinking we need in the world and this is the sort of innovative thinking that brings global peace. Just saying.

The great thing is that this entire spoof Fortnite article that was a meme of the grandest kind has spurred some pretty hilarious community interactions and bids for pretty much world domination. If world domination gives us Half-Life 3, then – well, so be it:

Elon Musk on Fortnite: “I had to save these kids from eternal virginity.” Say what you will, but Elon is intent on dragging all of civilization—young and old—into a better, more advanced, future. #DeleteFortnite — Patrick Hoey (@HoeyHimself) October 20, 2018

You’re a god 😂😂😂😂🤪 — Kenneth Thomas (@TheKennThomas) October 20, 2018

I’m pic.twitter.com/iyXVS8qoLQ — a r m a n 2.0 (@drkskellington2) October 20, 2018

So, what do you think about Musk’s Twitter-pades? Would you want to go head-to-head with him in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.