Elon Musk Quotes The Witcher’s Best Song

It looks like Tesla CEO and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk was up watching Netflix’s The Witcher in the early hours of Friday, or he at least had the show’s best song stuck in his head. He tweeted about the show Friday morning to quote the chorus of the “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” song, the same song that’s been stuck in people’s heads after hearing it whether they watched the show or not. His acknowledgement of the song drew approving responses from people involved with the show and with the game.

Musk tweeted “Toss a coin to ur Witcher” on Friday which is the exact line from the song that’s been included in tons of memes and remixes after people heard it for the first time. Performed in Netflix’s The Witcher by Jaskier, the bard played by Joey Batey who follows Geralt of Rivia around during his journeys, it’s become the breakout hit from the show so far.

The simple enough tweet we met with tons of responses from Musk’s followers who shared their own memes from The Witcher or approved of his taste in music and fantasy. Some of the more notable responses to the tweet included recognition from Jenny Klein, a producer and writer on The Witcher. The Twitter account for The Witcher video games that’s ran by CD Projekt Red also replied with the most appropriate gif possible.

“Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” has spread pretty much as far as it possibly can by now, it would seem. It’s in Beat Saber after someone added the song to the virtual reality game, and it’s also been modded into the original Witcher game. This song has also been remixed numerous times in different ways with one of the best ones so far heard here.

If you’ve had the song stuck in your head and probably will again after reading about it, you’re not alone. Batey spoke to ComicBook.com about Netflix’s The Witcher and said that he couldn’t get the songs from the show out of his head either.

The Witcher’s first season is now on Netflix, and you can see our review of the show here.