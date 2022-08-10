Elon Musk Reveals Why He Won't Be Making a Gaming Console

Elon Musk is one of the biggest names in the tech industry, but he doesn't have many plans to delve deep into the gaming side of things. Elon Musk has made a name for himself over the years due to businesses like Tesla, an electric car company that aims to be fast, affordable, and filled with all kinds of features. Musk also invests heavily into space exploration with goals of going to Mars and more. Earlier this year, Elon Musk even entered a deal to buy Twitter, but eventually backed out of the deal which has since sparked a rather intense lawsuit from the social media company.

With Elon Musk dipping his toes into various sectors of the tech industry, he won't be investing a ton into gaming. In a recent interview with the Full Send Podcast, Elon Musk was asked if he would be interested in making his own video game console and he very quickly said "No, no need for that." The billionaire noted that he's more of a PC guy and most consoles nowadays are closer to PCs. Musk also noted that he doesn't think there's any value to be added by creating yet another console. With that said, Musk is a big gamer and does like to infuse that into places that make sense for him. For instance, the recent iterations of the Tesla Model S have the ability to play video games on them and Musk has said there will be some kind of integration with Steam in the future.

Nevertheless, don't expect a Tesla console or anything like that. It's hard to imagine what new spin Musk could put on consoles with great hardware like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck trying to push boundaries of gaming. We're still probably at least 6 – 8 years away from a new generation of consoles, so only time will tell where technology will be at by then and what gaming will have to offer at that point.

