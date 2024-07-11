Emio Rating Reveals Dark Subject Matter for the Nintendo Switch Horror Game

Yesterday, Nintendo got the whole internet talking when it released a brief teaser trailer for a new horror game, which seems to revolve around a character named Emio. At this time, Nintendo has offered no further details about the game, and the trailer gave us nothing in the way of information. However, we now have an indication at some of the subject matter the game will tackle thanks to the Australian version of the game’s trailer. In the region, the game has been given a MA 15+/Restricted 13 rating, due to “violence, cruelty, domestic abuse, and suicide themes.”

This might sound pretty dark for a Nintendo published game, but it’s not totally unheard of. Games like Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem and Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water were published by Nintendo on GameCube and Wii U, and both games touched on similar themes; Maiden of Black Water in particular deals a lot with the topic of suicide. Obviously this doesn’t offer us any idea what to expect from Emio‘s gameplay, but it does give us some clues about the game’s narrative.

Unfortunately, Nintendo has given no indication when we’ll learn more details about Emio, including when we’ll be getting a gameplay reveal or even a release date. The only thing we saw in the teaser trailer is a man standing with a paper bag mask on his head with a changing face drawn on in marker. It’s very unlike Nintendo to just drop a random teaser trailer with no information about the game itself, so we’re in completely uncharted territory for the publisher!

At this time, it’s impossible to say whether Emio will be released this year. Following last month’s Nintendo Direct, Switch’s first-party line-up has filled up considerably over the next few months. Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition comes out next week, while The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is arriving in September, Super Mario Party Jamboree in October, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership in November. Nintendo already has a few games announced for 2025 as well, including Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and Metroid Prime 4. Hopefully we’ll learn soon where Emio slots in with the rest of those plans!

[H/T: Wario64]