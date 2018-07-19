Enter the Gungeon: Advanced Gungeons & Draguns Expansion Now Available, Launch Trailer Revealed

If you’re like us, Enter the Gungeon has already worn down several layers of skin on both of your thumbs. This unassuming bullet-hell rogue-like has challenged and delighted anyone brave enough to plumb its pixelated depths, and today, DodgeRoll and Devolver Digital are pleased to announce the launch of the long-awaited Advanced Gungeons & Draguns expansion. Check out the new trailer above!

“Enter the Gungeon: Advanced Gungeons & Draguns is a massive new expansion that extends and refines the original game with new features and incredible variety. Master Gungeoneers will face new challenges with hundreds of new rooms, new enemies, new bosses and a reflex-testing Turbo Mode. And of course, a shot at revenge against everyone’s favorite thief, the Resourceful Rat!”

With a massive new expansion comes a massive new update, and there have been a ton (seriously) of updates and fixes. We won’t go over all of the bug fixes for the sake of time and space, but below you’ll find a rundown of everything new, and everything that has changed. Keep in mind that you can currently score Enter the Gungeon for Nintendo Switch for 50% off on the eShop!

New Features

New guns, items, enemies, shrines, NPCs, rooms, and secrets

Tons of new and powerful synergies – look for the blue arrow and improved item notification

New minibosses (Blockner’s Ghost and the all-new Fuselier)

New Spread Ammo box – adds a small amount of ammo to all equipped guns

Slide over tables by dodge rolling toward them!

Save hearts for later when at full health – pick them up at the new heart dispenser located at every floor entrance and shop (note: stored hearts are reset each floor!)

Added teleporters to more rooms (including chest rooms and exit rooms)

Turbo mode – delve into the Gungeon to find a new NPC who can enable this high-octane mode

Added a new gameplay option to increase movement speed when not in combat (for those who wanna go fast but don’t want to be shot at fast)

Added additional aim assist options (particularly for those who can’t or don’t like using the right stick)

Added Ultrawide support (set the graphics scaling to “Fast Scaling” or “Uniform Scaling”)

[Consoles] This update also includes the Payday items

Gameplay Changes/Improvements