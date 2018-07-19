Enter the Gungeon: Advanced Gungeons & Draguns Expansion Now Available, Launch Trailer Revealed

If you’re like us, Enter the Gungeon has already worn down several layers of skin on both of your thumbs. This unassuming bullet-hell rogue-like has challenged and delighted anyone brave enough to plumb its pixelated depths, and today, DodgeRoll and Devolver Digital are pleased to announce the launch of the long-awaited Advanced Gungeons & Draguns expansion. Check out the new trailer above!
“Enter the Gungeon: Advanced Gungeons & Draguns is a massive new expansion that extends and refines the original game with new features and incredible variety. Master Gungeoneers will face new challenges with hundreds of new rooms, new enemies, new bosses and a reflex-testing Turbo Mode. And of course, a shot at revenge against everyone’s favorite thief, the Resourceful Rat!”
With a massive new expansion comes a massive new update, and there have been a ton (seriously) of updates and fixes. We won’t go over all of the bug fixes for the sake of time and space, but below you’ll find a rundown of everything new, and everything that has changed. Keep in mind that you can currently score Enter the Gungeon for Nintendo Switch for 50% off on the eShop!
New Features
New guns, items, enemies, shrines, NPCs, rooms, and secrets
Tons of new and powerful synergies – look for the blue arrow and improved item notification
New minibosses (Blockner’s Ghost and the all-new Fuselier)
New Spread Ammo box – adds a small amount of ammo to all equipped guns
Slide over tables by dodge rolling toward them!
Save hearts for later when at full health – pick them up at the new heart dispenser located at every floor entrance and shop (note: stored hearts are reset each floor!)
Added teleporters to more rooms (including chest rooms and exit rooms)
Turbo mode – delve into the Gungeon to find a new NPC who can enable this high-octane mode
Added a new gameplay option to increase movement speed when not in combat (for those who wanna go fast but don’t want to be shot at fast)
Added additional aim assist options (particularly for those who can’t or don’t like using the right stick)
Added Ultrawide support (set the graphics scaling to “Fast Scaling” or “Uniform Scaling”)
[Consoles] This update also includes the Payday items
Gameplay Changes/Improvements
Added a new loot profile which improves shop contents, increases room reward frequency, and tweaks item/chest drop rates to be more generous, particularly early in runs. This is enabled by default but can be changed in the options menu.
Replaced “key forcing” with tweaked key drop rates and guaranteed keys in the shops of the first two floors. There should no longer be any benefit to leaving a key uncollected.
Removed locked shops
Modified Robot balance (now receives casings for health up items and +1 armor for mastery tokens) [this is a buff on most platforms, but a reduction from what shipped on Switch]
Increased Hegemony credit drop rate, enabled credits to drop in shortcut runs, and added a credit reward for the first tutorial completion
Reduced the required kills on some of the longer Frifle hunts
Gave the smash tent and lost adventurer their own minimap icons
Added a new type of challenge for the Gunsling King
Glass Guon stones will no longer be stolen by the Resourceful Rat
Bullats can now drop casings if killed before they fire themselves
Charge guns can now be charged before entering a boss room and will keep their charge through the intro
Added an option to enable controller aim assist for beam weapons (formerly only worked on non-beam weapons)
Removed player-damage from several explosive items
Players now drop all items when killed in coop
Gave the Chaingunner a new attack with some range (watch out!)
Placed limits on boss attacks that leave the boss invulnerable for extended periods of time (High Priest and Cannonbalrog can each only use their immune attacks twice)
You may now receive a gun from the “shopkeeper” on taking the shortcut to the second floor, similar to the other shortcuts.
Skusket’s now spawn their bullets more slowly when the player is nearby (to reduce cases where the player takes damage immediately upon entering a room)
Reduced the effectiveness of player explosions destroying enemy bullets when many explosions are used rapidly
Sped up blobulon death animation speeds (to reduce the time you need to wait for them to split)
Made balancing changes to many guns and items (too many to list here)