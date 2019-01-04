EON Gaming’s GCHD MK-II Adapter Will Take Your GameCube Sessions Into HDMI Greatness

Classic game consoles are still fun to play nowadays. But the big problem is making them look justifiable on newer television models. With the GameCube, your only option for a graphics upgrade came in the form of component cables, but good luck getting a set for anywhere under $200.

Luckily, EON Gaming has come up with a much more affordable solution, in the form of an adapter that enables you to connect your GameCube to a higher-end television via an HDMI cable. The company’s original adapter performed just fine in this regard, even though there were minor flaws with its plug-and-play set-up. However, those problems have vanished with the company’s latest offering, the GCHD MK-II adapter.

Going for $149.99 (a steep price, but still less expensive than going component), the adapter comes in three different colors- black, indigo and platinum, depending on the color of your GameCube. (Sorry, orange system owners, there’s not an option for you yet.) The adapter comes in this funky-looking GameCube-style box, and is easy to take out and plug into your system in the back.

You plug your adapter into the video output on the back of your system, then plug your HDMI into that (as well as a secondary video cable if you’re doing anything capture related). Hook it up to your TV, and suddenly you have a high definition-based alternative for your GameCube gaming.

All About the Classics, Reborn

The adapter works very well, and even comes with some different features, as you can see from the notes the company provided:

Standard HDMI out, delivering native 480p

Additional Wii Component/SCART port supporting additional video options

Dual video display

3.5 mm stereo audio out/MiniTOSLINK

Updated custom GCVideo firmware

A redesigned plug made from ballistic nylon for a snug-and-secure fit

The menu is simple to use, and you can switch up options however you see fit to get the most out of your GameCube.

As for how the games perform, we tried out a few games with it to see what kind of improvements the MK-II adapter provides.

First off, we tried out Rogue Leader: Rogue Squadron II, which is easily one of GameCube’s most visual-heavy games when it comes to its space fighter battles. We noticed right off the bat that, even at around 480p (sorry, it’s not capable of full-on 1080p), the graphics showed vast improvement over what the original AV cables did. The sides of the Death Star and the ship details were a lot sharper, and the game continued to run at a proper speed.

Then we tried out F-Zero GX with the adapter, and, again, were amazed by how much the visual performance was upgraded, even if it wasn’t to 1080p. The game’s frenzied speed didn’t lose any luster in its translation, and looks better than it ever has before. You can check out the video below from Kabelsalatteam’s YouTube channel to see what kind of performance boosts have been made.

A Must If You Want To Take GameCube Games Up a Notch

Finally, the adapter also works well with less intense games, like Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour and Super Mario Sunshine. The colors look even more enriched than they do with the normal hook-ups, and Mario has really never looked better. In fact, the only thing we could compare the visual performance to was the Dolphin emulator making the rounds on the PC front. And even then, it just feels more genuine coming from a GameCube.

The price may be a bit tough to swallow- you’re talking $150 for the adapter and a few bucks more for an HDMI cable and potential capture equipment- but if you love all things GameCube, like we do, and want to see it taken into a generation of gaming that it wasn’t really meant for, then the Eon Gaming GCHD MK-II adapter is a must. It’s a huge movement forward compared to the older model and its ability to “slip”; and the fact that it works with all the games we could throw at it is really cool.

This is definitely the best way to get your classic gaming going on a new TV, save for purchasing an NES and SNES Classic for your collection. Considering we don’t have a GameCube Classic yet, this is definitely the next best thing.

(Disclaimer: A review unit was provided by the publisher)

You can purchase the adapter here in indigo, platinum and black.

