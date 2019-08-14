Epic Games Is Removing Fortnite’s New Pet and Will Refund Players

Fortnite added a new pet in the game’s Item Shop this week, a pet that looked a whole lot like another good boy that was already in the game. The “Gunner” pet which was added on August 13th in the Item Shop’s rotation closely resembled another pet named “Bonesy” who players could bring into battle via a backpack complete. Bonesy has been around for several seasons now, and the similarities between the two pets were met with frustration from players who said they weren’t planning on buying a reskinned pet. Epic Games has since responded to say the pet shouldn’t have been released and that it’ll be removed from the store with refunds issued to those who purchased it.

To see for yourself how similar the two pets are, a Reddit user by the name of PhantomRacer32 submitted a side-by-side comparison to show the two dogs. Bonesy is on the left with Gunner on the right, the two dogs looking nearly identical save for a yellow mask on Gunner and a emblem on its bandanna.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After acknowledging the complaints voiced by players, Epic Games conceded that it shouldn’t have released Gunner. To remedy the problem, the pet will be removed from players’ collections and anyone who bought it will get back their 1,000 V-Bucks along with an extra 200 V-Bucks. Those who decide to refund it ahead of its forced removal will be given 200 V-Bucks and will receive another refund token to be used for recently purchased items.

We should not have released the Gunner Pet and apologize for doing so. Within the next couple of days, all purchases of Gunner will be refunded for the full amount of 1000 V-bucks as well as an additional 200 V-bucks and the Pet will be removed from the Locker. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 14, 2019

Anyone who purchased Gunner and refunds it prior to this make-good will instead receive 200 V-bucks and a replacement Refund Token that can be put towards any eligible items that were purchased within the past 30 days. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 14, 2019

Fortnite’s Gunner is the latest part of the game that players weren’t satisfied with, but it’s not the only one. Recent discussions have been centered around the game’s mechs, a topic that’s still being brought up even though the latest patch nerfed the B.R.U.T.E. mechs.