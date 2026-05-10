Nintendo Switch 2 Has a New #1 Best-Selling Game for N64 Fans

There is a new best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 game on Amazon that is set to bring Nintendo fans back to the N64 era. Of course, Amazon does not represent the totality of Nintendo Switch 2 sales, as there are other retailers, not to mention the Nintendo eShop, but it’s the largest distributor in the United States, so its sales charts are good insight into the market as a whole.

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Right now, the best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 game on Amazon, in the United States, is a game not even out yet, which means it has shot to the top of the chart on pre-orders alone. And this game is Star Fox, the recently announced remake of Star Fox 64. Of course, the newness of the announcement is no doubt driving pre-orders. That said, the top three spots are all Nintendo Switch 2 games not out yet. The first is the aforementioned Star Fox. Meanwhile, the second and third games are Yoshi and the Mysterious Book and Splatoon Raiders. The rest of the top 10 is as follows: Pokemon Pokopia, Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Just Dance 2026, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Pragmata, and Resident Evil Requiem.

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Is Star Fox Going to Be One of the Best-Selling Games of 2026?

So, what does this mean? If you look at this chart, you may think the Star Fox reboot is going to be one of the best-selling games of the year. Considering it’s a remake of an all-time great and the first Star Fox game in many years, this is a reasonable assumption, especially paired with this chart. This chart alone is not that revealing, though. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is unlikely to rank as one of the best-selling games of the year based on the series’ commercial history, yet it is number two. What this chart confirms, though, is that the core Nintendo fanbase is excited for Star Fox’s return, despite reservations about the new character designs and some other changes.

What is also no doubt helping push these pre-orders is the fact that digital copies are only going to cost $50, while physical copies will be $60. This is $10 cheaper than many Nintendo Switch 2 games from Nintendo, and $20 cheaper than some others. Further, it no doubt helps that it is close, set to release on June 25.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or head over to the ComicBook Forum and join the conversations over there.