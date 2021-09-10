Epic Games Store Makes One of 2017’s Best Games Free

It’s Thursday, which means that the Epic Games Store has once again been updated with free video games for users! This week, the Epic Games Store has two options available: Nioh: The Complete Edition and Sheltered! The two titles are live now, and will be free through September 16th, when the next free options will be made available. For those unfamiliar with how these free games work, players must only claim the games by September 16th. Once that’s been done, they will remain part of the user’s library forever! For those that have never played either game, this is a great incentive to check them out.

Developed by Team Ninja and published by Koei Tecmo, Nioh: The Complete Edition offers the base game and all three DLC expansions. In 2017, the game landed on many “Game of the Year” lists, and was nominated for a number of awards. Nioh: The Complete Edition normally retails for $49.99. The game’s brutal difficulty level won’t be for everyone, but those that enjoy the game will be happy to know that the sequel is also available on the Epic Games Store, and it’s currently available for 20% off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those looking for something different can always check out Sheltered. A disaster management game, Sheltered puts players in the role of a parent as they try to survive and gather supplies in the post-apocalypse. Players can customize their family as they see fit, and they must maintain their shelter and keep it stocked with supplies in order to keep them alive. The game normally retails for $14.99.

In addition to these two games, the Epic Games Store has also revealed next week’s options, as well. Starting on September 16th, users will have the chance to claim Speed Brawl and Tharsis. Both games will be available through September 23rd. Readers interested in finding out more about all four of these freebies can do so right here.

Are you looking forward to claiming any of these free games? What do you think of the Epic Games Store’s freebies this week? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!