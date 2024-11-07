Epic Games Store Gives Away Free FPS Game and a Bonus DLC

The Epic Games Store is offering yet another free game this week through its weekly giveaways, but in addition to the one free game up for grabs, there’s a bonus DLC that’s on the table as well. Even better for those who prefer to try out different offerings from the Epic Games Store is the fact that the free DLC this week isn’t even related to the free game at all, so you don’t have to invest all your time into one game. And in the case of the free game that’s being given away this week, that’s probably for the best.

The game in question that’s free right now from the Epic Games Store is Deceive Inc., a multiplayer game where the name of the game is devious subterfuge. It’s a spy game through and through coupled with a first-person shooter setup where you have to disguise yourself as innocent NPCs and other characters while using tools and gadgets to fulfil your mission as you face off against other spies with their own agenda.

It’s an interesting concept and is indeed a fun game to watch, but Deceive Inc. being free right now is a bit of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the game’s just gotten a pretty sizable update with the release of the Scoundrels & Sentinels update that dropped at the end of October. That injected it with new content leaning towards fantasy vibes as opposed to spies, so not a bad time to get involved with Deceive Inc. at all.

The problem with this game being free, however, is that it doesn’t have hardly any players at all right now — at least not if we’re going off of the Steam numbers. Deceive Inc. has crossplay, so those playing via the Epic Games Store and Steam will be matched up, but on Steam, the game has a measly 50 players active right now with a 24-hour peak of just 83. Unless that trend picks up thanks to the Epic Games Store giveaway, you may have a problem locating other spies in more ways than one.

Deceive Inc. aside, the other giveaway from the Epic Games Store this week is DLC for Apex Legends. Similar to past Apex Legends bundles tied to specific characters, Epic Games is giving away the Legend Ash as well as her Burning Chrome skin. Given how Apex Legends accounts support cross-progression, if you redeem the Ash bundle through the Epic Games Store and have all your accounts connected, you’ll get it for free on other platforms, too.

epic games’ free apex legends bundle for this week.

After this week’s free Epic Games Store game (and the DLC), it seems Epic Games will go back to the one-a-week model at least for next week. The Castlevania Anniversary Collection is free next week, a bundle that comes with nine different Castlevania games to take players on a trip through the series.