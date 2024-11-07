The PS5 Pro has a surprise for day one buyers of the new PlayStation console. Today, Sony is releasing the PS5 Pro into the wild, which means PlayStation fans are going to finally get their hands on the machine, boot it up, and check out if it is a $700 well spent. And in the process of this, they can expect a little surprise.

In the marketing of the PS5 Pro, Sony has kept a few things close to its chest. For example, it did not advertise that it has a special feature that specifically targets PS4 games and improves their performance. Meanwhile, it also has an upgrade involving the console’s CMOS batter that will long way in the preservation of the machine. Why it didn’t advertise either of these things, we don’t know.

It also did not advertise that the console has a new, exclusive background for the home screen. It does though. Not only is this a surprise for PlayStation fans and those getting their hands on the PS5 Pro today, but it is a nice surprise because most PlayStation fans agree the background is an upgrade. Meanwhile, others have pointed out that Microsoft did something similar with the release of the Xbox One X in the previous console generation.

Those interested can check out the both the PS5 Pro boot up screen and this new exclusive background, courtesy of Shannon Grixti.

Whether this indicates Sony is going to start releasing more backgrounds for the PS5 and PS5 Pro, we don’t know. Backgrounds and themes were a huge part of the PS4, but they have not been even a minor part of the PS5. We don’t suspect this will change, but it is possible this is a marker of what is to come. What is more likely though is that this was just a little surprise for PlayStation fans and a way to distinguish the premium machine from the standard PS5.

