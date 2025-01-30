Epic Games Store Has a New Zombies Game Available for Free

Epic Games Store has a new free game available, and it is a heart-wrenching zombies game from 2023. Like every Thursday at 11 AM ET, the Epic Games Store has been updated with a new free game that all PC gamers with an Epic Games Store account can download for free. Once claimed, the game is free to keep forever. In other words, this is not a free trial nor a free demo nor just free access. Rather, it is a free download for the complete game, with no subscriptions needed. All that Epic Games Store users have to keep in mind is the offer for the free game has to be claimed by the same time this coming Thursday, which is February 6.

The free Epic Games Store game in question is Undying from developer Vanimals and publisher Skytone. And according to user reviews, the game — which normally costs $19.99 — is solid. While user reviews for the game are not available on Epic Games Store, the same PC version does have over 1,500 user reviews on Steam, 79 percent of which rate the game positively. As a result, the game has a “Mostly Positive” rating, just shy of a “Very Positive” rating.

Those with a Steam Deck may prefer the Steam version because the game is fully compatible with the Steam Deck. However, the Steam version is $19.99 while the EGS version is available for free.

“Caught amid the zombie apocalypse and with time running out, Anling will stop at nothing to ensure her son, Cody, gets to safety,” reads an official description of the game. “Enduring countless perils, including the zombie infection that’s beginning to take over her body, not to mention teaching Cody how to survive their harsh new reality.”

The game’s official pitch continues: “As Anling and Cody explore the world they’ll come across an ensemble of characters that present unique challenges. How Anling and Cody handle each one determines their fates, some may die, some may live, and some may become staunch allies or even an archnemesis. Will humanity truly prevail?”

Those that decide to check out Undying now that it is free via the Epic Games Store should expect a game that takes about 20 to 25 hours for those that want to complete it whilst experiencing the bulk of side content.

