$25 Steam Game Now Completely Free

A PC game that is normally $25 on Steam is now available to all Steam users for free. The deal is also available to Steam Deck users. While the free PC game is not “Verified” on Steam Deck, it is “Playable” on Steam Deck. According to Valve, this means the free Steam game is “functional” on Steam Deck, however, it “might require extra effort to interact with or configure.” Whatever the case, the free PC game download is available to all Steam users, for a limited time, however, the deal does not come directly from Valve.

The new free Steam game released back in 2020 via developer Jutsu Games and publisher Games Operators. And according to user reviews, it is pretty good. In the five calendar years since, the game has attracted nearly 5,000 user reviews, 89 percent of which are positive.

The free Steam game, for those that have not connected the dots, is 112 Operator, and it has been made free via authorized third-party Steam key seller, Fanatical. Right now, the Steam game is 100% free to download and keep via Fanatical, but this deal ends in three days from the moment of publishing. Further, it is also dependent on stock. To this end, supplies could run dry before this deadline is met.

“112 Operator allows you to manage emergency services in any city in the world,” reads an official pitch of the game, which is a sequel to 2017’s 911 Operator. “Dispatch units, take calls and face situations caused by weather, traffic or changing seasons. Help the city survive escalating events like riots, organized crime, terrorist attacks, cataclysms, natural disasters and many more!”

“If you are looking for a dispatch simulator, this is probably the best one out there. Seems that the developer took into their hearts to make the best and most creative game possible,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “The fact it allows you to take place wherever you want in free mode leads to enormous replayability. The scenarios are also fun and authentic.”

Those that decide to check out 112 Operator now that it is free on Steam should expect a game that is about 10 hours long, but up to 30 hours long for completionists. And of course, as the user review mentions above, there is ample replayability.

