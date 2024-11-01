Epic Games Store Has a Secret Free Game This Week (And It’s Very Good)

Epic Games Store has a third, secret free game this week. In addition to Ghostwire: Tokyo and Witch It, both of which are free to download until November 7, there is a third free game on the Epic Games Store right now that many EGS users have no idea about.

The game in question hails from 2021, which is known as one of the weakest years in modern gaming history in terms of game releases. It was a light year, but even in a light year there was still plenty of compelling releases. One of these compelling releases came the way of developer Acid Nerve and publisher Devolver Digital.

If those dots don’t connect, the game in question is Death’s Door, a game that received an 89 on Metacritic at release, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2021. Meanwhile, on Steam, the reviews are even better, as evident by its “Very Positive” rating, which is thanks 93 percent of 15,474 user reviews rating the game positively.

It is a sequel to 2015’s Titan Souls — t hough the two games aren’t connected in any meaningful way — and inspired by the likes of The Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls.

Right now, the game is free with an Amazon Prime subscription, courtesy of Prime Gaming. The code isn’t a Steam code though nor a GOG code, which is typically the case with Prime Gaming, but an Epic Games Store code. This offer is available until the end of November, but only with an Amazon Prime subscription.

“Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it’s honest work for a Crow,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power.”

Those that decide to check out Death’s Door now that it is free on Epic Games Store, via Prime Gaming, should expect a game that is about 10 to 15 hours long, with the variance coming down how much side content you engage with.

