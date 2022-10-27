Epic Games Store Reveals Free Horror and Warhammer 40,000 Games

Every Thursday the Epic Games Store updates with new free games to claim, and this week users can claim two different titles. Starting today, users can snag Saturnalia and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. The two games are free through November 3rd at 11 a.m., when the next batch of free games will be made available. Users new to the Epic Games Store should keep in mind that once claimed, these games will be available permanently in the user's library. That means there's no rush to complete either of these titles by any sort of deadline!

Readers interested in claiming either of these games can do so right here. Epic Games' announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Halloween season is the perfect time to play a horror game, and Saturnalia should help players scratch that itch. Saturnalia has players control four different characters as they investigate a mysterious village. When all four characters die, the structure of the village changes. However, players keep the progress they've made on puzzles and on the story. Saturnalia normally retails for $19.99.

Gamers that prefer turn-based strategy to horror might enjoy Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. Developed by Bulwark Studios, the game puts players in control of Warhammer 40,000's Adeptus Mechanicus. The game gives players significant freedom to customize each member of their squad. It also features multiple endings, giving players an incentive to keep coming back. Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus normally retails for $29.99.

In addition to this week's picks, Epic Games has also revealed which titles will be available next week. On November 3rd, users will be able to claim Filament and Rising Storm 2: Vietnam. Those two games will be available through November 10th. Epic Games does a nice job offering a variety of different titles for free, and these Thursday releases are the perfect way for gamers to try something that they might not have otherwise. If users don't enjoy either of today's free titles, there's always next week!

