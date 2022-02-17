Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it’s one of the digital PC storefront’s highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you’re on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn’t PC, you’re not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don’t currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it’s worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it’s not very technically demanding.

As for the game itself, it’s the first game from Josef Fares. Before Fares released A Way Out and before he released his most recent game, It Takes Two, which won him the Game of the Year Award at The Game Awards, Fares released Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. The game hit back in 2013 via studio Starbreeze Studios and publisher 505 Games, and when it was released, it garnered a 90 on Metacritic. Like his other games, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons was in the chatter for Game of Year come December of that year.

“A man, clinging to life. His two sons, desperate to cure their ailing father, are left with but one option,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “They must set out upon a journey to find and bring back the “Water of Life” as they come to rely on one another to survive. One must be strong where the other is weak, brave where the other is fearful, they must be… Brothers. This is one journey you will never forget.”

It’s worth noting that while at the moment of publishing, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is free via Epic Games Store, this may change by the time you’re reading this as it’s a limited-time offer. More specifically, the window to download the game for free lasts until next Thursday, February 24. After this, it will be replaced with a new free game, or more specifically, with JRPG Cris Tales.