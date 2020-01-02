Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Free Game

Epic Games Store has revealed its next free game, which will be made available starting on January 9, the same day Steep, Darksiders, and Darksiders II will no longer be available to download for free. The game? For the King. Once it goes free, it will remain that way until January 16. After this period, it will return to normal price. And that’s it. There’s no catches. All you have to be is an Epic Games Store user — which costs you nothing. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep and play whenever you want, as much as you want.

“The King is dead, murdered by an unknown assailant. Now the once peaceful kingdom of Fahrul is in chaos,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “With nowhere left to turn and stretched beyond her means, the queen has put out a desperate plea to the citizens of the land to rise up and help stem the tide of impending doom. Set off with your make-shift party, either single player, local, or online co-op. Choose to split your party up and cover more ground, or stick together for protection. A sound strategy can mean the difference between life and death.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the King is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One at the price point of $20. Below, you can read even more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown if its key features: