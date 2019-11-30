Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Free Game

Epic Games Store has revealed its next free game, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, which will be available to download for free starting on December 5, and all the way until December 12. As always, there’s no strings attached. As long as you’re an Epic Games Store user you can download the game and play it as much as you want because it’s yours to keep. And then come December 12, a new free game will be made available. In the meanwhile, as you wait for Jotun to become free, you can currently download Rayman Legends from Ubisoft on the house as well.

For those that don’t know: Jotun first arrived on the scene back in September 2015 via the PC as the debut game from Thunder Lotus Games, who has since gone on to make Sundered. The following year in 2016 the game hit Wii U, PS4, and Xbox One. And then in 2018 it came to Nintendo Switch.

Depending on the platform, the game’s Metacritic score ranges from 72 to 79. Personally, I’ve never played it before, but as you can see in the trailer below, it’s an action game with some incredible hand-drawn Norse-inspired art.

“Jotun is a hand-drawn action-exploration game set in Norse mythology. In Jotun, you play Thora, a Viking warrior who died an inglorious death and must prove herself to the Gods to enter Valhalla. Explore vast regions of Norse Purgatory to find runes to unleash the jotun, giant Norse elementals. Fight them using only your massive two-handed axe, the blessings of the Gods and your skills! Jotun: Valhalla Edition features Valhalla Mode, the ultimate battle against even fiercer versions of the Jotun! A true challenge for those who wish to impress the Gods!”

As always, you can find more coverage — news, rumors, leaks, media, and information — on PC gaming by clicking right here.