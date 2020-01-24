Epic Games Store’s Newest Free Game Is Now Available to Download

Epic Games Store new free game is now available to download, and will be until January 30. After this period, it will return to its normal price and be replaced with another free game. That said, for now, you can download the game, no strings attached. As long as you’re an Epic Games Store user, which doesn’t cost a penny, you can download and play the game as much as you want because it’s yours to keep. The game this week is The Bridge, a smaller, more artsy and thoughful game that debuted all the way back in 2013 to decent critical acclaim.

“The Bridge is a logic puzzle game that forces you to reevaluate your preconceptions of physics and perspective. It is Isaac Newton meets M. C. Escher. Manipulate gravity to redefine the ceiling as the floor while venturing through impossible architectures. Explore increasingly difficult worlds, each uniquely detailed and designed to leave you with a pronounced sense of intellectual accomplishment. The Bridge exemplifies games as an art form, with beautifully hand-drawn art in the style of a black-and-white lithograph.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Epic Games Store gives a new game away for free every week, and sometimes it gives away multiple free games. Occasionally, these are bigger more notable games, but more often than not these games are smaller, cheaper digital-only titles. However, so far, Epic Games Store has been good about picking only decent games and better.

The Bridge is available for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, mobile phones, and a variety of older platforms. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: