Epic Games Store Has Bonus Free Game This Week (And It’s a Fan Favorite)

The Epic Games Store has a bonus free game this week in addition to its standard offering. The mystery game in question hails from 2015, a year the market was treated to the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Undertale, Helldivers, Ori and the Blind Forest, Until Dawn, Star Wars Battlefront, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and many others games.

In 2015, one game that flew under the radar, earning much less attention then the games above, though no less love, was Snakebird from developer Noumenon Games, who also published the puzzle game. Those who have never heard or checked out this game can now do so for free, via the Epic Games Store and an Amazon Prime subscription.

For the month of November, the game is free with Prime Gaming, which means free to anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. More often than not, the free codes given out via Prime Gaming are limited to another PC digital storefront, GOG, but this one is for a code redeemable on the Epic Games Store, which also has Deceive Inc. free to download until November 14.

As alluded to, Snakebird is a fan-favorite game, as evident by its “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, which is thanks 95 percent of 797 user reviews rating the game positively. For those that don’t know, Overwhelmingly Positive is the highest rating a game can earn on Steam, and quite rare as a result.

“What is the longest possible length a bird can be? Obviously a question only all the fruit in the world can answer! But where could all this fruit be hiding? Follow Redbird, Greenbird and Bluebird on a quest for an amount of fruit beyond any birds wildest dreams,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Snakebird is a very simple but deceptively challenging puzzle game about assuming the right shapes for the task at hand, be it pushing, lifting, teleporting or just defying the laws of physics.”

Those that check out Snakebird now that it is free on Epic Games Store via Prime Gaming, should suspect a game that is about seven to ten hours long. The high end of this range reflects how long it takes to not just complete the game, but engage with the side content along the way.

