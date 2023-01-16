Epic Games Store's First Big Free Game of 2023 Leaked Early

The first major free game via Epic Games Store free games is almost upon us, according to a new leak. It's early into 2023, but Epic Games has already provided PC users with some quality free games, but it hasn't made a big splash yet. This week, on January 19, this is apparently changing. According to a prolific leaker, the next free Epic Games Store game is actually three games, and that's because it's going Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which is a collection of remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.

While the 2021 collection ultimately proved divisive, largely due to the performance and technical issues at launch, it sold 10 million copies in about a month, proving that video game reviews don't matter a ton, as it was one of the lowest-rated games of its year. That said, many of the issues that contributed to this rating have either been improved or fixed entirely.

"Three iconic cities, three epic stories," reads an official blurb about the game. "Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail.

As for the source of the leak, it comes from Twitter user "Billbil-Kun," a source best known for leaking free PS Plus games in the past. In other words, they not only have a track record of leaks, but a track record of specifically leaking free games.

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released on Epic Games Store on January 19th at 4PM UTC," writes the leaker on Twitter. "It will be on sale too with 50 percent off discount during the first week."

And that's it. That's the extent of the leak, which, for now, should be taken with a grain of salt like any other leak. So far, none of the implicated parties have commented on the leak. If this changes, we wll be sure to update the story accordingly.