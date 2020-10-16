New Epic Games Store Free Games Are Now Available

✖

The Epic Games Store has once again updated with new free games, and this time around, users can snag Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Kingdom: New Lands for a limited time! As with the company's other free releases, the pair can be redeemed for free now and then played later. The two titles must be redeemed by October 22nd, however. It's not always convenient for players to start up a new game, so this is a very nice option for those that might be otherwise preoccupied with other titles. Full details can be found in the link in the Tweet below.

👑🐷 FREE THIS WEEK 🐷👑 Rule the land. Save yourself. Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Kingdom: New Lands are both FREE on the Epic Games Store for a limited time! https://t.co/mqSSRoz26l pic.twitter.com/gBnylWPAEt — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 15, 2020

Kingdom: New Lands is a 2D, kingdom-building sim. In the game, players must create a kingdom of their own, while battling it out with foes. The game's old-school graphics are absolutely gorgeous, giving New Lands a style that evokes some of the best-looking games on Sega Genesis.

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs is a strong fit for the month of October! A survival-horror game, the atmosphere of the Amnesia franchise has earned a lot of fans, over the years. Last month, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and its predecessor Amnesia: The Dark Descent both went open source. While that means that anyone interested can create mods based on the two games, Frictional Games was quick to point out that both are still being sold, and the company has retained ownership of the series. However, now Epic Games Store users can snag it free, for a limited time!

While Amnesia is a great pick for October, next week's free games might be even more fitting for the Halloween theme! From October 22-29, the Epic Games Store will make Costume Quest 2 and Layers of Fear 2 free for all users. Costume Quest 2 features Halloween fun for all ages, while Layers of Fear 2 is rated Mature, so next week should be well-suited for anyone looking to celebrate the season!

Are you excited to check out this week's free games? Which game are you most excited to try?