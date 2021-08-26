Epic Games Store's New Free Games Are Available Now

✖

Thursday comes just once a week, and when it arrives, it means free games on the Epic Games Store! Last week, Epic Games revealed that Automachef would be the next freebie, but as we learned earlier today, Saints Row: The Third Remastered is also available to claim as well! Both games are available now through September 2nd, when the next free game will be released. As is always the case with these releases, users must only claim the games by that date in order to add them to their library. Once that's done, it's a permanent part of the user's library.

The announcement for Automachef can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Welcome to Automachef, a resource management puzzler where you design kitchens, program machinery and watch your genius come to life! 🍽🍗🥗🍞 Get it for FREE this week on the Epic Games Store! https://t.co/L09RPTOfxh pic.twitter.com/X7LwzEhwg9 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 26, 2021

In Automachef, players create fully automated restaurants in three different modes. The game typically retails for $14.99. Saints Row The Third: Remastered is the definitive edition of Deep Silver's game, offering three expansion mission packs and 30 pieces of DLC. The action game can be played solo or online. The title typically retails for $39.99. Both games can be claimed from the Epic Games Store right here.

The Epic Games Store also revealed that Yoku's Island Express will be next week's free offering. Yoku's Island Express is a unique platforming game that also incorporates pinball mechanics! It's a strange mash-up, but one that should prove interesting for fans of both genres. The game will be free from September 2nd through the 9th. As of this writing, Yoku's Island Express seems like it will be the only game made available next week, but we thought the same about Automachef last week, and the Epic Games Store surprised users with Saints Row The Third: Remastered today. It's possible something similar could happen on September 2nd, but users will just have to wait and see.

Do you plan on checking out either of this week's free games? What do you think of Automachef and Saints Row The Third: Remastered? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!